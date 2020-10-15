Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/10/2020 11:40:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Salary increases in 2020 lowest in 10 years: survey

16/10/2020    10:33 GMT+7

Salaries increased by 6.5% this year at multinational companies (MNCs) and 5.2% at Vietnamese companies, and are forecast to increase by 7 per cent and 7.7% next year, according to the Talentnet – Mercer Total Remuneration Survey.

Salary increases in 2020 lowest in 10 years: survey
Salary increase rates this year and forecasted for next year at multinational companies and local ones. — Source the 2020 Talentnet – Mercer Total Remuneration Survey

Speaking at a webinar held to release the survey on Wednesday, Hoa Nguyen, the company’s senior principal, human capital solutions, said 14 per cent of MNCs and 34 per cent of local companies did not increase salaries at all in 2020 due to Covid-19.

While higher than the inflation rate, the increases were the lowest in the last 10 years, she said.

In terms of salary increase by industry, insurance, high-tech and life sciences, less impacted than most other industries, topped with 8,7 per cent, 8,5 per cent and 8,4 per cent hikes.

Oil and mining, banking and sourcing industries had the lowest increases of 2,1 per cent, 5,6 per cent and 6,5 per cent.

Banking and non-banking financial services and life sciences companies paid the highest bonuses of 22.4 per cent, 20.1 per cent and 18.6 per cent. 

Technology, transport and logistics and retail paid the lowest rates of 13.8 per cent, 13.6 per cent and 12.5 per cent.

The report also said in the first half of 2020 there was a slight decrease in voluntary turnover from last year due to the impact of the pandemic on job availability.

 

Phuong Nguyen, director, human capital solutions, Talentnet, said, “Despite the effects of Covid-19, 13 per cent of companies paid special Covid-19-related bonuses to employees who are critical to meeting business goals.”

Of them, 69 per cent paid a one-time bonus, 13 per cent each paid monthly and quarterly and the remaining 5 per cent paid in other forms, she said.

Talking about recruitment trends in 2021, she said 40 per cent of companies plan to add staff next year, 5 per cent intends to reduce and 55 per cent expect no change.

Godelieve van Dooren, partner, Mercer Singapore, said “During these uncertain times, companies might need measures to manage current costs, but they should not be short-sighted as they will need employees when business starts picking up again.

“It is critical to balance economic decisions and empathy with a longer-term look towards what’s the next right thing your company needs to do to succeed and build a better, brighter tomorrow.”

The survey polled 605 multinational and local companies in 16 sectors with more than 427,000 employees, and is thought to be the largest and most comprehensive in Vietnam.  VNS

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy

If adopted, an increase in the region-based minimum wage for non-state employees next year will further pressurise local businesses, almost all of which are making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the global health crisis.

Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist

Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 16
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Public investment disbursement speeds up

Stable outlook expected for Vietnamese dong
Stable outlook expected for Vietnamese dong
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While Vietnam is at risk of being listed as currency manipulator by the US, such a risk appears low, as the US will likely continue to reduce its dependence on Chinese exports by reorganizing its supply chain with other partners.

The Vietnamese brain will decide
The Vietnamese brain will decide
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal
Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Sabeco price has seen a strong recovery in the last half a year, but is still at a low price. Both Thai billionaire and the big brewer Heineken have lost money because of the drop in Sabeco share price.

Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction
Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Further clarifying the legal framework for infrastructure development via wider participation of private investors is expected to help the country attract more funding into the industry.

Vietnam banking sector to suffer in 2020 before rebounding in 2021
Vietnam banking sector to suffer in 2020 before rebounding in 2021
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions expected credit growth to weaken to 7% in 2020 from 13.7% in 2019, but the growth is predicted to pick up to 12% one year later.

Realising revised growth ambitions
Realising revised growth ambitions
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fourthquarter economic outlook is brighter on the back of a rise in domestic consumption and public investment.

State firms more resilient than foreign, Vietnamese private companies: survey
State firms more resilient than foreign, Vietnamese private companies: survey
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Business resilience is highly correlated with level of digitisation, the Business Pandemic Resilience Diagnostic conducted by Grant Thornton...

Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is home to 32,539 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of a combined US$381 billion, of which US$233 billion has been fully disbursed.

Pandemic a test of fire for Vietnamese enterprises
Pandemic a test of fire for Vietnamese enterprises
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test for Vietnamese businesses as many have been and will be struggling to recover for the foreseeable future. 

Fertilizer producers are pleased about new VAT tax
Fertilizer producers are pleased about new VAT tax
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed adding fertilizer to the list of products subject to VAT with a 5 percent tax rate.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 15
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

Five expy projects unlikely to attract private investors
Five expy projects unlikely to attract private investors
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Although the National Assembly Standing Committee has given its approval to switch three of the eight subprojects of the North-South Expressway from the public-private partnership (PPP) format into wholly State-invested, 

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.

Digital economy and fintech see growth amid COVID-19
Digital economy and fintech see growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group met with the local fintech firm MoMo in HCM City on Monday.

Businesses line up for further support
Businesses line up for further support
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

Big investors pour money into IZ projects as land fund declines
Big investors pour money into IZ projects as land fund declines
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

The land rent in some industrial zones in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh and Hai Duong has increased by 20-30 percent.

Gov’t support aids automobile industry
Gov’t support aids automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”
Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The Private Economic Development Research Board, under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, has proposed a 30% reduction in corporate income tax for all businesses this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 14
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Media campaign launched to revitalise HCMC tourism

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 