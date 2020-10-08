Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/10/2020 18:04:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high

09/10/2020    18:00 GMT+7

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

According to the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority, the prices of most fruits increased in September, benefiting farmers and export companies.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high

In Kien Giang province, Siamese banana prices bounced back to VND 9,000-10,000 VND per bunch, or 5 times higher than the lowest price, ending the long period of price decreases since last year.

Farmers said bananas are selling well because of high demand but there is a shortage because of rains and typhoons.

The jackfruit prices in Hau Giang, Vinh Long and Can Tho have also increased sharply, reaching VND70,000 per kilogram. First-class jackfruit is collected by merchants at VND65,000-68,000 per kilogram, while second-class are VND50,000-55,000 per kilogram, an increase of VND25,000 per kilogram compared with the end of August, three times higher than three months ago and VND15,000 per kilogram higher than the peak of last year.

Meanwhile, coconut (makapuno) is collected by merchants at VND100,000-120,000 per fruit, an increase of VND20,000-25,000 compared with July. The prices increased because of the high demand from travelers to Cau Ke district during the Vu Lan and mid-autumn festivals.

Prior to that, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported, as EVFTA took effect, the export value of farm produce, including fruits, increased in August, reaching $14.7 million, up by 25.2 percent over the previous month and 6 percent over the same period last year.

In September, many consignments of fruits were shipped to the EU under EVFTA and enjoyed the preferential tariff of zero percent.

In mid-September, a consignment of 100 tons of passion fruit was shipped to the EU. Later, a consignment of 20,000 coconuts, 12 tons of red flesh pomelo and 3 tons of dragon fruits was also exported to the EU by a company by both air and sea.

 

The EU is now the fourth largest market for Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits. The country benefited as soon as the EVFTA took effect. The EU committed to open its market widely to Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit exports by immediately removing 94 percent of 547 tariff lines on vegetables and fruits, and products made from vegetable and fruits.

The commitment on tariff cuts has created great advantages in price for Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits over products from countries that have no FTA with the EU, such as Thailand, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Fruit export companies all confirmed that importers from the EU have increased demand for Vietnam’s fruits.

“A lot of importers have contacted us. However, we have to be very cautious in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic,” an exporter said.

In the first nine months of 2020, Vietnam exported $2.5 billion worth of vegetables and fruits. 

T. An

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market

Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

 
 

Other News

.
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

Husbandry to undergo modernisation
Husbandry to undergo modernisation
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

The long battle inside the biggest construction company in Vietnam has come to an end with the departure of a successful businessman.

VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnam aims to raise its renewable energy sources to 15-20 per cent of the total energy supply by 2030 and 25-30 cent by 2045.

Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day
‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Duc Long Gia Lai and Diem Thong Nhat were top names in the news last week.

Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion
Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover for agricultural, forestry and fishery products in January-September was estimated at nearly US$52.8 billion, making for a trade surplus of $7.2 billion,

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Processing-manufacturing companies optimistic about Q4 business outlook

How to keep the sun always shining?
How to keep the sun always shining?
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September
Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Manufacturing sector returned to growth in September as concerns around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country eased. Both output and new orders increased, while business confidence strengthened, and the rate of job cuts softened.

Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vietnam’s economy and has posted a range of achievements in the 30 years since the country’s economic reform (Doi Moi) process got underway.

Dirt-cheap so-called ‘branded’ cosmetics fooling people on Facebook
Dirt-cheap so-called ‘branded’ cosmetics fooling people on Facebook
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Skincare and make-up products, introduced on livestreams as branded goods, priced at just several thousand or tens of thousand dong, have trapped many people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 