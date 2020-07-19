Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Share of real estate in the economy

20/07/2020    18:34 GMT+7

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy


Share of real estate in the economy
The gradual decline of the added value of real estate in the GDP is due to the lower growth of the sector versus the overall growth of the economy - PHOTO: THANH HOA

The system of national accounts (SNA) introduces the international standard industrial classification (ISIC), which is used to calculate the GDP of most countries in the world. In Vietnam, the ISIC has been officially used under the name of Vietnam standard industry classification (VSIC) since 1993. In the ISIC and VSIC, real estate is classified in the level-1 group with the symbol L and the level-2 group as the industry 68.

Under the ISIC and VSIC, real estate is in the level-1 group, similar to other major sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fisheries, or the processing and manufacturing sector. This classification partly shows the importance of this sector.

In view of the added value of real estate in the GDP, figures 1 and 2 show the share of added value of real estate in the GDP has tended to decline, falling from 6.7% in 2005 to 4.6% in 2018.

The gradual decline of the added value of real estate in the GDP is due to the lower growth of the sector versus the overall growth of the economy, meaning that other sectors in the economy have very high growth, especially the processing and manufacturing sector, which has much higher growth than the GDP growth (Figure 2). Unfortunately, the processing and manufacturing sector in Vietnam is essentially a sub-contracting, assembly industry which depends greatly on foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises. It has very low added value, and the added value for Vietnam is even much lower, but causes the most environmental pollution, while real estate is one of the industries which have the lowest greenhouse emissions. 

According to the Statistical Yearbook, the average growth of the ownership payment in the 2013-2018 was some 11% higher than the average GDP growth in the period. In 2019, FDI enterprises remitted some US$18 billion from Vietnam, reducing the gross national income (GNI) against the GDP. In 2013, the GNI was equivalent to 97% of the GDP, but in 2018, the rate fell to 92% of the GDP.

 

However, real estate contributes to the economy not only through property trading. It also has significant contribution through land as capital.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in the White Book of Enterprises 2020, the elasticity of capital in money of the corporate sector is 0.17, the elasticity of capital in land is 0.2 and the elasticity of capital in labor is 0.63. From these figures it is estimated that the contribution of the total factor productivity (TFP) to the value added growth of the economy is 43%, the contribution of labor some 20%, capital in money about 15% and capital in land 22%.

The contribution of land to the value added growth of the corporate sector is about 14.9% and to the GDP nearly 6%. So, exclusive of its indirect contribution in the construction sector, the real estate sector contributes some 11% to the GDP, including 6% from land and 5% from real estate trading. As such, evaluation of real estate and the money flow between banks and real estate is the lifeline of the economy (see table). SGT

Bui Trinh

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Public investment to give push to Vietnam's real estate market

Public investment to give push to Vietnam's real estate market

New policies are expected to accelerate the recovery of the real estate market and lay a firm foundation for the market’s long-term development.

 
 

.
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov't sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

