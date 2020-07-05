Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/07/2020 10:41:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shares to correct amid lack of positive news

06/07/2020    10:37 GMT+7

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Ch Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.62 per cent to close Friday at 847.61 points.

A share auction is held at the Ha Noi Stock Exchange. An average of nearly 43.6 million shares were traded on the northern exchange during each session last week, worth VND420 billion.

The index had lost a total of 0.51 per cent last week.

An average of nearly 296 million shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VND4.5 trillion (US$194.2 billion).

According to Tran Xuan Bach, a stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co, VN-Index is forecast to experience volatility and correction at the resistance of 848-853 points early next week.

“The market is still facing short-term declining pressure with the release of Q2/2020 business results of listed companies, which are expected to fall under influences of the COVID-19 pandemic. These influences may negatively affect stock price movement,” Bach said.

“The Vietnamese stock market is entering a phase of slight fluctuation with decreasing liquidity,” said Nguyen Anh Khoa, specialist at Agribank Securities Co (Agriseco).

“There is an absence of supportive information amid the context that stimulus packages can no longer fuel market sentiment and boost investor confidence. These, together with the initial estimates of damage inflicted by the disease, will undermine the business results of companies in the second quarter,” said Khoa.

According to Hoang Thach Lan, Rong Viet Securities Corp’s head of individual investor division, stock prices may struggle this week with the VN-Index forecast to drop further.

“The escalating trade conflicts between US-China and China-India as well as the damage caused by COVID-19 has impacted global trade, economies and financial markets, dimming the forecast for global economic growth this year and triggering political instability in many nations,” Lan said.

“Investors are very prudent and cautious at the moment,” he added.

Tran Xuan Bach, stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co, said stock exposure should be maintained at below 25 per cent of the portfolio, prioritising medium- and long-term positions.

“Investors this week should watch out for the wide divergence among stock sectors. Those with high stock proportion should consider lowering stock exposure at our aforementioned resistance,” Bach said.

 

According to the Viet Nam Securities Depository, the tumble of the local stock market as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged economies has led to a massive surge in new trading accounts opened by punters seeking to bottom fish from a giant market slump.

They sought to accumulate beaten-down stocks in the massive sell-offs during the peak of the pandemic.

By the end of June 2020, domestic and foreign investors have opened more than 2.5 million securities accounts.

More than 35,000 new accounts were opened by domestic investors in June, a slight increase of 3 per cent compared to May. This is the 4th consecutive month the market saw over 30,000 newly opened securities accounts.

Over the last four months, domestic investors have opened nearly 137,800 securities accounts, equivalent to 73 per cent of the total number in 2019.

“The penetration of new investors plays a relatively important role in the strong recovery of Viet Nam’s stock market, from 650 points at the end of March to the current level,” said Khieu Trong Huy, a stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co.

“The proportion of transactions of domestic individual investors has been increasing in recent months, to about 76.4 per cent and 78.6 per cent in May and June from only about 72 per cent at the beginning of the year.

“However, the rise of domestic individual investors in recent weeks could also be a negative sign to the market with the weakening demand from foreign investors. Therefore, the market will need new supportive factors to maintain its growth,” Huy said.

On the Ha Noi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also declined 0.05 per cent to close Friday at 111.55 points.

The index had declined 1.67 per cent last week.

An average of nearly 43.6 million shares were traded on the northern exchange during each session last week, worth VND420 billion. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Business outlook gloomy for firms based in Old Quarter of Hanoi
Business outlook gloomy for firms based in Old Quarter of Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many business owners in Hanoi’s famous Old Quarter are becoming increasingly concerned about the decline in customers, causing their revenue to sharply decrease, and resulting in many stores closing their doors following COVID-19 epidemic.

Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut
Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Auto dealers have proved to be the biggest beneficiaries of the Government's move to introduce a 50% cut in car registration fees, and not car buyers, as expected, 

Vietnam's logistics firms see few opportunities in EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics firms see few opportunities in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese logistics firms’ ability to access the EU market will not be easy because rivals in the EU are strong anf clients there require high-quality services.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 5
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Agriculture ministry bullish on export targets despite pandemic

VASEP decries taxes on semi-processed and processed seafood
VASEP decries taxes on semi-processed and processed seafood
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Tax agencies have slapped many firms with a corporate income tax on semi-processed seafood products at 20%, while their products for exports or domestic consumption that are mainly processed, 

Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector
Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A solution for the power industry has been put into discussion: selling entire power plants to investors after they are put into operation.

State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects
State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

A foreign specialist in an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project can receive VND500-700 million a month, while pay for a Vietnamese specialist is just tens of millions of VND.

Domestic property market faces uncertainty
Domestic property market faces uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 