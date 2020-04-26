Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 13:56:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports

 
 
27/04/2020    13:42 GMT+7

Shares are forecast to move sideways this week as investors brace for dreary quarterly earnings reports that could offer more clarity on how badly corporate profits have been damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An investor follows stock trading. With more quarterly business results released this week, investors may get a clearer idea of how badly the coronavirus has damaged corporate business activities. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange climbed 0.36 per cent to close Friday at 776.66 points.

The VN-Index gained on Friday with bargain hunters returning at the end of a tumultuous week marked by a record collapse in oil prices, a mixed bag of quarterly earnings and growing fears of a severe economic slump.

An average of nearly 291 million shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VND4.6 trillion (US$196.4 million).

On April 20, the benchmark price of US oil futures, which had never dropped below $10 a barrel in almost the last 40 years, plunged to a previously imaginable minus $38 a barrel.

Oil trading witnessed extreme volatility last week due to a collapse in demand as the coronavirus pandemic halts travel and curbs economic activity.

“With more quarterly business results released this week, investors may get a clearer idea this week of how badly the coronavirus has damaged corporate business activities,” said Nguyen Anh Khoa, specialist at Agribank Securities Co (Agriseco).

“The VN-Index is forecast to experience alternative ups and downs between 760-796 points next week,” said Khieu Trong Huy, a stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co.

“The market will possibly see a wild divergence among stock sectors. Besides, the index, especially VN30 basket stocks will possibly fluctuate considerably as funds benchmarking VN30-Index will have a Q2 review session next week,” he said.

“The market still faces difficulties from foreign investors’ long-lasting net selling pressure and negative developments of oil price and global stock markets,” he said.

 

Foreign investors net sold over VND1.6 trillion on both exchanges last week. They net sold more than VND1.45 trillion on the HOSE and nearly VND106 billion on the HNX.

“Profits of listed companies in Q1 and Q2 this year may be below expectations under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“In the scenario that the pandemic is under control in the second quarter, trade between Viet Nam and the US and Europe will recover, but at a slow pace,” he said.

“Accordingly, Viet Nam is forecast to see the growth bottom in Q2 and will recover gradually in the third and fourth quarters.”

According to Tran Xuan Bach, a stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co (BVSC), stock exposure should be maintained at 15-20 per cent of investors' portfolios.

“After taking profits at 790-820 points, investors should stay outside and observe the market. Investors with remaining short-term positions may take advantage of the market’s bull traps to lower stock exposure,” Bach said.

Last week, the Government decision to loosen social distancing helped boost market sentiment.

Strict social distancing measures in place to curb the novel coronavirus were loosened in Ha Noi and HCM City from Thursday. Some non-essential services will be allowed to reopen.

With the restrictions lifted, some economic activities will be allowed to resume, which positively affected investor psychology triggering hopeful signs that the net selling streak of foreign investors would level off, said BIDV Securities Company.

Q1 business results of listed companies are also gradually being announced. Therefore, investors can look for a more comprehensive view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, BIDV Securities Co said in its report. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

Digital economy to be pillar of future society
Digital economy to be pillar of future society
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 