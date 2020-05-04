Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/05/2020
Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19

 
 
06/05/2020

Many Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing cash flow problems triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, stated a survey by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Workers of a small business run a wood processing line. Local SMEs are facing cash flow problems amid the Covid-19 pandemic - PHOTO: VNA

According to the survey, some 85% of SMEs have scaled down their market, resulting in 60% of firms facing cash flow issues. Further, only 50% of businesses can maintain their operations for another six months, while 30% can survive for only three months.

Meanwhile, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants noted in a recent study that the most severe impact of the pandemic is the lack of cash flow among businesses. In Vietnam, 47% of enterprises are facing cash flow problems as their customers have stopped or reduced purchases.

Speaking to Vietnamplus website, Hagimex’s General Director Nguyen Tien Anh pointed out that the United States, Europe and South Korea are the firm’s main markets.

The company runs a closed production chain from developing materials, to making purchases, handling production and selling directly to foreign importers. However, the Covid-19 epidemic has cost the firm a number of clients in South Korea and Europe and negatively affected the entire supply chain, resulting in a 30% decline in its target revenue.

The post-Covid 19 market is largely unpredictable. Hagimex may suffer further losses, while the budget for wage payments and new investment may be hurt, Anh stressed.

Nguyen Khanh Tung, director of KC Ha Tinh Company, acknowledged that the firm is struggling as its supply chain has been disrupted. As such, the company is seeking new orders, hoping to resume production in the next few months.

In the meantime, the company still has to pay regular expenses, with a major part being spent on the depreciation of the factory’s assets. Besides this, it has to pay bank interest of VND700-800 million each month, Tung remarked.

Recently, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) sent a petition to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, reporting that most businesses in the industry have encountered financial problems due to the pandemic. Their export earnings have dropped sharply, so some firms cannot pay their bank interest.

VASEP members also pointed out that bank interest rates are still high, even though the Government has ordered local lenders to cut interest rates and service fees to support virus-hit companies. SGT

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

 
SMEs in dire need of help

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

 
 

.
Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector saw an unprecedented downturn in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei.

More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Some 53% of businesses in Vietnam reportedly paid informal charges to local authorities in 2019, far below the figure of 66% recorded in 2016, according to the Vietnam Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2019.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 5
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Businesses concerned as Covid-19 looms large

Labour demand rises in some industries, drops in others in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

While many workers in several industries in HCM City lost jobs in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment demand in other fields rose.

Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector saw an intensification of the downturn last month with Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) decreasing to 32.7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

How can Vietnam protect the economy while maintaining public health during the pandemic?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The major goal, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, is preserving people's lives and businesses in order to quickly recover after the epidemic.

Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications.

VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Businesses in the aviation and tourism sectors believe that stimulating domestic demand is the first thing that needs to be done in the immediate time.

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

Online shopping: no boom in first quarter as expected
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Three out of four of the largest e-commerce sites saw the numbers of visits decreasing in Q1, a time when experts predicted would see a boom as the COVID-19 epidemic reached its peak.

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.

Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Many commercial banks have had to reduce operation costs and adjust business plans.

Draft law ensures consistent practice
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Ensuring greater economic triumphs
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnamese economy under sturdy policies from the government will have numerous opportunities to move forwards strongly. 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Government will be responsible for approving golf projects instead of provincial authorities.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

