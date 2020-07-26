Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals

26/07/2020    13:56 GMT+7

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Regarding difficulties in real estate market post-COVID-19, many small-scale enterprises have to operate moderately. In contrast, businesses with large financial potentials have augmented their land hunting activities.

Despite the optimistic signs of M&A activities, most projects belong to a small number of large real estate companies such as Hung Thinh, Dat Xanh, and LDG Group.

One of the most frequently mentioned names is Danh Khoi Group, which spent thousands of billions of VND to revitalise “hibernating” projects. One notable example is the acquisition from Japanese firm Sun Frontier Investment Co., Ltd. to officially become the investor of the Sun Frontier project in Danang city.

Also in Danang, Danh Khoi acquired the coastal project of Hotel and Resort Danang. from Hanoi-Non Nuoc Tourism Investment JSC. This project, with the scale of 7.5 hectares at a relatively favourable position on Truong Sa road, has been delayed for a long time. After the tie-up, it is now under construction and given a new name: Aria Danang Hotel & Resort.

An M&A tycoon, Hung Thinh Group, also spent thousands of billion to buy a project in Nhon Hoi, Binh Dinh province with an area of over 1,000 hectares. Hung Thinh is planning to deploy and turning this into a complex of houses, villas, hotels, and resorts. In addition, the company has recently spent large sums of money to purchase thousands of hectares of land in Bao Loc, Lam Dong to develop the project.

Likewise, LDG Group recently announced the successful purchase of Song Da Riverside Luxury Apartments project in Thu Duc district, Ho Chi Minh City from Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Investment JSC. After joining LDG, the project is named LDG River luxury apartment building, with a total investment of about VND4.153 trillion (US$180.57 million).

"This is not the first time LDG Group has shaken hands with Quoc Cuong Gia Lai JSC, but this cooperation is the biggest deal," said Nguyen Khanh Hung, chairman of LDG Group's Board of Directors. The project will develop high-class apartments and supply thousands of products to the market.

Similarly, Saigon Real Estate JSC confirmed the successful transfer of 20% of the contributed capital in the housing project south of Xuyen A street from Sai Gon Real Estate Corporation (Resco).

In addition, this enterprise also plans to buy back land banks in the surrounding provinces and is urgently completing the transfer of the Gem Premium project (Thu Duc district, Ho Chi Minh City) to Dat Xanh Group.

 

Undercurrents

According to data from property consultancy firm Sohovietnam, the demand of hoteliers has been improving recently.

For hotels and resorts, investors are willing to fork out VND8-10 trillion (US$347.83-464.78 million), with criteria focusing on assets and infrastructure that have been completed, are in operation, or are under construction.

Similarly, a recent report by Savills Vietnam also pointed out that many potential investors are ready to buy and receive projects. Since 2019 to date, negotiations paving the way for upcoming deals have a total value of more than US$500 million. The representative of this unit also said that there will be more investors seizing opportunities to close deals soon.

Raymond Clement, CEO of Savills Hotels Asia-Pacific commented that under the impact of COVID-19, real estate M&A transactions will accelerate as prices are becoming more appealing than before.

The segments that investors are most interested in this year are forecast to be the office and project land for apartment complexes and commercial services. Concerning the hotel segment, products in prime locations are still interesting but asking prices will be reduced.

At construction land projects, if the process of applying for approval for total ground and architectural planning to grant construction permits is not accelerated, the investor’s fund will be stagnant and unable to be transferred until the permit is granted. VIR

M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.  

 
 

Other News

.
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam’s cashew industry has suffered heavily as raw material prices have increased sharply, while the finished product prices have decreased.

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

