Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 07:35:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in

18/10/2020    07:30 GMT+7

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

Hoa Phat Group has reported a profit of VND3.785 trillion in Q3, which was twice as much as the same period last year, the highest level in its 30-year history.

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in

Nguyen Dang Quang (left) and Tran Dinh Long

Also in Q3, Hoa Phat Group saw revenue increasing by 63 percent to VND24.9 trillion (over $1 billion).

In the first nine months of the year, Hoa Phat had revenue of VND65 trillion and post-tax profit of VND8.845 trillion, increasing by 40 percent and 56 percent, respectively. The group just needed nine months to obtain post-tax profit equal to 98 percent of the yearly plan.

Hoa Phat is thriving thanks to its core business fields – steel manufacturing. Besides, its agriculture projects have begun making an important contribution to the business results of the group.

According to Long, husbandry will not bring profits quickly like steel manufacturing, but the growth of Hoa Phat’s agriculture projects is very impressive. Hoa Phat is now the biggest chicken egg seller in the north, providing 450,000 eggs a day. Once the second phase of the agriculture project is completed, the group will be able to provide 1 million eggs a day.

Hoa Phat is the No 1 manufacturer in structural steel with 32.6 percent of the domestic market share. In the first nine months of the year, Hoa Phat sold 2.5 million tons of structural steel, and 1.5 million tons of ingot steel and HRC.

HPG shares of Hoa Phat increased sharply in prices on October 15 to a record high of VND30,000 per share. As such, HPG price has nearly doubled over the last six months, which helped increase the capitalization value of the group by VND46 trillion. Long’s stock assets had soared to $1.4 billion as of October 14.

 

The price of Techcombank shares has also increased sharply.

On October 14, Techcombank share price hit the ceiling level and increased by another 2.2 percent on October 15 to VND23,350 per share, the highest of the last six months. This helped increase the stock assets of Ho Hung Anh, president of Techcombank, to $1.5 billion.

Anh is now holding 39 million TCB shares, indirectly owning 250 million MSN shares of Masan Group with total assets worth VND31 trillion.

Meanwhile, Anh’s wife and mother are holding 174 million TCB each, or 5 percent of Techcombank’s total shares. Anh’s son, Ho Anh Minh, is also holding 137.96 million TCB (3.95 percent). Anh and his family members are also holding MSN shares.

MSN price increase has also helped increase the assets of Nguyen Dang Quang, the founder and chair of Masan, and deputy chair of Techcombank, to $1.3 billion as of October 14. Quang directly and indirectly owns 180 million MSN. 

V. Ha

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

 
 

Other News

.
MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

M&amp;A activities signal promising fortunes
M&A activities signal promising fortunes
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Although merger and acquisition levels dropped in 2020 across Vietnam, the prospect for such activities remain bright for next year as overseas investors look to local businesses in order to improve market access.

Online exports require professionalism
Online exports require professionalism
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

Real estate stocks await cash flow
Real estate stocks await cash flow
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Banks start to report business performance

ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As ASEAN chair this year, Vietnam is playing a crucial role in further cementing joint activities within the bloc via boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to Industry 4.0, which is sweeping throughout the region.

Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

A lot of real estate traders have missed opportunities to make huge profits because they decided to postpone purchasing plans, hoping that prices would decrease further.

The right structural adjustments help Vietnam achieve long-term growth aspirations
The right structural adjustments help Vietnam achieve long-term growth aspirations
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

No nation has escaped the threat of COVID-19 to lives and livelihoods, with many countries seeing cases resurge recently. 

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market
Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

A new government decree tightens conditions on the issuance of corporate bonds. However, before the decree came into effect, enterprises flooded the market with new issuances.

Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

The equitization of state-owned enterprises must place more importance on the management experience of strategic investors.

Many hoteliers intend to divest capital due to heavy losses
Many hoteliers intend to divest capital due to heavy losses
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past eight months, hotel room tariffs have plunged and hotel room occupancy rates have remained low, forcing several hoteliers to divest capital with many financially weak hotels in the local market being put up for sale.

Salary increases in 2020 lowest in 10 years: survey
Salary increases in 2020 lowest in 10 years: survey
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Salaries increased by 6.5% this year at multinational companies (MNCs) and 5.2% at Vietnamese companies, and are forecast to increase by 7 per cent and 7.7% next year, according to the Talentnet – Mercer Total Remuneration Survey.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 16
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Public investment disbursement speeds up

Stable outlook expected for Vietnamese dong
Stable outlook expected for Vietnamese dong
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

While Vietnam is at risk of being listed as currency manipulator by the US, such a risk appears low, as the US will likely continue to reduce its dependence on Chinese exports by reorganizing its supply chain with other partners.

The Vietnamese brain will decide
The Vietnamese brain will decide
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal
Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

The Sabeco price has seen a strong recovery in the last half a year, but is still at a low price. Both Thai billionaire and the big brewer Heineken have lost money because of the drop in Sabeco share price.

Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction
Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Further clarifying the legal framework for infrastructure development via wider participation of private investors is expected to help the country attract more funding into the industry.

Vietnam banking sector to suffer in 2020 before rebounding in 2021
Vietnam banking sector to suffer in 2020 before rebounding in 2021
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Fitch Solutions expected credit growth to weaken to 7% in 2020 from 13.7% in 2019, but the growth is predicted to pick up to 12% one year later.

Realising revised growth ambitions
Realising revised growth ambitions
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam’s fourthquarter economic outlook is brighter on the back of a rise in domestic consumption and public investment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 