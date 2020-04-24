Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 16:27:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Standard Chartered lowers Vietnam’s 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%

 
 
24/04/2020    14:26 GMT+7

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

Tourism has declined substantially amid COVID-19-related restrictions on cross-border travel. — Photo vtr.org.vn

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

The forecast is made in the bank’s recently published Global Focus – Economic Outlook report for the second quarter of 2020 entitled “Darkest before the dawn”.

“Viet Nam is now more integrated with the global economy via its booming manufacturing sector; its trade-to-GDP ratio has risen to 300 per cent, among the highest in Asia, signifying its high dependence on global demand. Lower global demand amid likely recessions in the US, the euro area and other G10 economies will weigh on 2020 growth. We see growth rebounding to 6.5 per cent in 2021 given an expected demand recovery and the low base from 2020,” said Chidu Narayanan, Economist for Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

According to the latest macro-economic research report, manufacturing growth is likely to decline sharply on slowing global demand, with growth rate expected at close to 3 per cent compared to around 11 per cent in 2019. The sector, which accounts for roughly 19 per cent of GDP and has contributed almost a third of GDP growth in recent years, is likely to be the primary transmission channel of external weakness and contribute 1.6 percentage points less to this year’s growth than in 2019. The expected rebound in growth in China should support manufacturing activity in the second half of the year.

The services sector, contributing close to 40 per cent of GDP, is forecast to slow to approximately 4 per cent in 2020 from 7.3 per cent in 2019, adding 1 percentage point less to growth. Softer manufacturing growth, slowing domestic activity and social distancing measures (including restrictions on large gatherings) are likely to weigh on consumption.

 

Tourism has declined substantially amid COVID-19-related restrictions on cross-border travel and the bank expects a sharp decline of roughly 60 per cent in tourist arrivals in 2020. Agriculture growth is likely to remain steady at close to 4 per cent in 2020, supported by a low base from 2019.

The study also forecasts that FDI inflows will see a plunge to below US$10 billion this year, with downside risks if virus worries continue in the second half of the year. Construction activity is likely to decline on subdued sentiment and declining FDI investment. Export growth is likely to slow sharply given lower global demand while import growth will also likely moderate with a slower growth, keeping the trade balance in surplus in 2020.

Standard Chartered economists expect further Vietnamese dong weakness in the near term given the sharp decline in external demand, slowing tourism receipts, weakness in other regional currencies, and lower net FDI inflows. USD-VND is projected at 23,700 at mid-2020 and 23,200 at end-2020. The bank anticipates robust VND performance in the medium term as Viet Nam’s external balances are likely to remain strong. — VNS

The economic front needs stronger weapons

The economic front needs stronger weapons

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

 
 

Other News

.
Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic
Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

By now, everyone and anyone will have heard of COVID-19 and its terrible impact on society and the global economy. 

Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23
Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates
COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation
Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.

Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises’ storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam gained shrimp export growth to some key export markets in the first quarter of this year, especially Japan and the US, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta – the country’s rice granary - and rice exporters have urged the government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent questionnaires to all relevant foreign producers and exporters to serve the anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn (PFY) imported from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic is badly damaging developing countries' economies in a number of ways.

Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bb' has reasonable headroom to absorb the impact of the proposed reduction in electricity tariffs in the country, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on Wednesday.

Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Free trade agreements (FTA), including the latest one signed between Viet Nam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertiliser sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 