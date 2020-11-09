Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration

10/11/2020    16:20 GMT+7

Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
A petrol pump is being checked. Standards should not be considered barriers to export but the pressure to push enterprises forward in innovation and growth. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

Standards should not be considered barriers to export but the inspiration to push enterprises forward in innovating and growing, especially after the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect.

Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute of Branding and Competition Strategy, said standards were gaining increasing attention in Vietnam because of the importance to sustainable development and safety to human health.

For producers who wanted to expand in international markets, their products must meet standards and requirements set by not only international organisations, free trade agreements (FTAs) but also import markets, he said.

It was critical for enterprises to meet these standards and requirements to participate in the global value chains, he stressed.

For Vietnam which in the past lagged behind other countries in developing standards, he said it would take time for enterprises to improve their capacity.

A plan for developing standards must be developed clearly, Thanh said, adding that that outdated, infeasible and harmful-to-human health standards must be eliminated immediately while standards which related to technology renovation and for participation into the global value chains would take more time to meet.

In addition, he said penalties must be raised to prevent the abuse of standards, he said.

From the perspective of enterprises, To Hoai Nam, Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, said there was reverse side of standardisation in economic activities.

In the domestic market, if the standards of a producer were selected to be the general standards for the industry or the national standard, it could become a barrier to other producers in the industry, he pointed out.

 

On the international scale, standard was also the biggest issue in bilateral and multilateral trade agreement negotiations. Standards were often used as barriers to prevent the flooding of import products which might affect domestic production.

Nam said that building standards required a comprehensive evaluation of the whole industry.

For export products, international standards must be taken into consideration when developing for Vietnam.

Standards must be developed for long term, Nam stressed, adding that changing practice would cause a lot of problems for firms because they must develop production plans and invest in science and technology to raise their game.

Caution was needed because inappropriate standards would hinder the development of enterprises while the good ones would promote quality and competitiveness, he said.

According to Nguyen Hoang Linh, Deputy Director of the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality, firms should pay more attention to developing and applying standards in production and operation.

There were nearly 13,000 Vietnamese standards, around 60 per cent of which are harmonised with regional and international ones.

Linh said that the focus would be placed on developing standards with environmental friendliness which would create an advantage for Vietnamese products to meet foreign markets’ demanding requirements.

Specifically, standards for new environmentally-friendly materials and energy would be developed together with standards for climate change response.  VNS

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.  

 
 

Other News

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnamese companies need to meet the requirements of foreign firms if they want to participate in global supply chains from mid-2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be under control, experts said.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise despite pandemic

Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have started to harvest raw material sugarcane from the beginning of October. However, up to now, the remaining three factories in the region have not operated yet.

Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The new decree, according to experts, has yet to fully solve the inadequacies of the old regulation on the loan interest deductibility cap.

Batch of deals propels LNG-to-power projects
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The signing of a series of agreements to develop billion-dollar liquefied natural gas-to-power projects is expected to create a “big bang” and improve the ranking of US investment in Vietnam.

Emerging after one decade of hiding, tycoon gets a shock
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The enterprise of Dang Thanh Tam, who was once the richest businessman in Vietnam, has reported bad news as it did nearly a decade ago.

Land rental rise in industrial property
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The increasing demand and the drying up of land banks in industrial zones has bumped up rental prices in first-tier property markets in Vietnam.

Vietnam benchmark VN-Index set to go sideways in November
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The VN-Index edged up 2% month-on-month in October to finish at 925.47 and was among the best-performers in the world.

Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

It is now easier than ever to borrow money through apps, but paying back the debts can be difficult since interest rates can be 700-1,400 percent per annum.

