Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech

 
 
29/06/2020    15:31 GMT+7

The coffee giant said it would pause advertising on some platforms in an effort to address hate speech.

Starbucks has announced it will suspend advertising on some social media platforms in response to hate speech.

The coffee giant joins global brands including Coca-Cola, Diageo and Unilever which have recently removed advertising from social platforms.

A Starbucks spokesperson told the BBC the social media "pause" would not include YouTube, owned by Google.

"We believe in bringing communities together, both in person and online," Starbucks said in a statement.

The brand said it would "have discussions internally and with media partners and civil rights organizations to stop the spread of hate speech". But it will continue to post on social media without paid promotion, it said. 

The announcement came after Coca-Cola called for "greater accountability" from social media firms.

Coca Cola said it would pause advertising on all social media platforms globally, while Unilever, owner of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, said it would halt Twitter, Facebook and Instagram advertising in the US "at least" through 2020.

The announcements follow controversy over Facebook's approach to moderating content on its platform - seen by many as too hands off. It came after Facebook said on Friday it would begin to label potentially harmful or misleading posts which have been left up for their news value.

 

Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would also ban advertising containing claims "that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status" are a threat to others.

The organisers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which has accused Facebook of not doing enough to stop hate speech and disinformation, said the "small number of small changes" would not "make a dent in the problem".

Starbucks said that while it was suspending advertising on some social platforms, it would not join the #StopHateForProfit campaign. More than 150 companies have paused advertising in support of #StopHateforProfit.

Coca-Cola also told CNBC its advertising suspension did not mean it was joining the campaign, despite being listed as a "participating business".

The campaign has urged Mr Zuckerberg to take further steps, including establishing permanent civil rights "infrastructure" within Facebook; submitting to independent audits of identity-based hate and misinformation; finding and removing public and private groups publishing such content; and creating expert teams to review complaints.

In an interview with Reuters, one of the campaign's organisers said it would also call on European firms to join the boycott. "The next frontier is global pressure," said Jim Steyer, the chief executive of Common Sense Media. He added that the campaign hoped European regulators would take a harder stance on social media firms such as Facebook.

In June, the European Commission announced new guidelines for companies to submit monthly reports on how they are handling coronavirus-related misinformation.

Last year, Facebook reported a 27% increase in advertising revenue on the previous year. BBC

 
 

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

M&amp;A deals increase during time of crisis
M&A deals increase during time of crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Customs enhances supports for enterprises

