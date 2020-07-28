Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19

29/07/2020    22:36 GMT+7

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19

Data from Singapore-based start-up information platform DealStreetAsia showed the value of fundraising deals in Southeast Asia rose 91 per cent on the year to US$2.7 billion in the second quarter of this year, while the number of transactions increased by 59 per cent to 184 compared to the same period last year.

Of these, Indonesia topped in deal value, accounting for 45.6 per cent.

Singapore ranked second, followed by Vietnam, the Philippines and Myanmar.

E-commerce topped the chart by raising $691 million, followed by logistics with $360 million and fintech at $496 million.

Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce unicorn, attracted the most capital at $500 million.

Vietnamese e-commerce company Tiki raised $130 million in a deal led by the Northstar Group, the fifth-biggest deal in the region in the first six months.

Ngo Hoang Gia Khanh, Tiki’s vice president of business development, said that the company recorded significant growth in customers' shopping needs during the pandemic, especially masks, handwash and necessities.

 

Using a nationwide network of order fulfilment centres and an express delivery service called TikiNow, Tiki made a difference from domestic and regional rivals, said Khanh.

It also offers free installation for heavy and bulky goods.

The growing demand for online shopping in Southeast Asia has also heated up the logistics and delivery sector.

Singapore's Ninja Van announced a $279 million fundraising round in May.

Fintech is also rising and Voyager Innovations, the company behind Philippine mobile payment app Paymaya, raised $120 million in April.  VNS

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Investment in Vietnam-based start-ups grew sharply in 2019, according to Singapore-headquartered venture capital firm Cento Ventures.

 
 

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

Group set up to inspect VN pork market
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has founded a group to inspect the pork market which saw prices at high levels since the end of 2019 despite the Government’s effort to increase supply to make up for the drops caused by African swine fever.

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

Face mask prices on the rise
The price of medical masks is on the rise after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of community infections linked to Da Nang and Quang Ngai to four in the past three days.

Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
Hanoi’s farming sector has proposed that the city adjust the mechanisms and policies to promote marketing and branding of high-tech agricultural products.

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
Many commercial banks have presented plans at shareholder meetings to issue bonds in the international market.

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector
Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

New renewable energy policy enters limelight
Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

Towards greener, healthier urban lives
Green buildings and energy-efficient realty projects have received much global attention in past years and the latest moves from the government show that Vietnam is refusing to be left behind.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

