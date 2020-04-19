Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:27:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses

 
 
20/04/2020    15:51 GMT+7

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An HDBank office in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of HDBank

The move followed a request from the central bank to promptly resolve problems relating to loan extension, reduction of loan interest rates, and debt restructuring for affected businesses.

The State Bank has set up three inspection teams led by deputy directors to review the situation at commercial banks.

It has also responded to the Department of Tourism’s concerns about businesses that are having difficulty in accessing support packages from commercial banks.

To Duy Lam, director of the SBV HCM City branch, said after receiving the list of tourism businesses affected by COVID-19 sent by the Department of Tourism, the State Bank asked local commercial banks to respond according to the central bank’s guidance.

The State Bank said it had received lists of businesses and industries affected by the pandemic from various authorised agencies, but processing had taken time during the social distancing period.

In addition, it said the Department of Tourism had “failed to provide sufficient information as requested” regarding the affected businesses, causing delays in processing the information.

It asked the agencies, especially the Department of Tourism, to analyse causes of the problems faced by enterprises.

 

“If problems arise due to businesses’ bad debts, improper use of capital, ineffective business plans, or failure to meet credit regulations, enterprises will not be eligible for the loans,” the SBV HCM City representative said.

“Lending to unqualified borrowers would violate the law and increase bad debts, causing serious consequences for both commercial banks and the whole economy,” he said.

According to the Department of Tourism, it had sent a list of more than 30 businesses affected by the pandemic to the city’s SBV branch as of the end of March, but businesses have yet to receive measures or support packages from the commercial banks.

At a recent meeting on credit measures to support affected businesses, Dao Minh Tu, deputy governor of the SBV, said the outbreak has badly affected manufacturing and business operations, especially tourism, logistics, import-export, and agricultural production.

Tu urged the commercial banks to monitor businesses’ performance as well as the damages experienced by the borrowers to quickly apply support measures, including payment rescheduling and lower interest rates.

The SBV has also asked credit institutions to promote lendings, especially to priority firms such as agricultural businesses, firms producing goods for export, small- and medium-sized enterprises, enterprises in support industries, and hi-tech enterprises, including start-ups. — VNS

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding it difficult to access the Government's credit package worth US$10.7 billion to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak because of a lack of trust in their ability to repay.  

 
 

Other News

.
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Long An Province has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to scrap all restrictions on the export of sticky rice since it has around 56,000 tonnes of stocks.

Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, construction businesses still firmly believe bright growth lies ahead for the rest of the year.

Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

An interdisciplinary inspection team led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been established to work with agencies to determine how much rice is stuck at ports so that the ministry can come up with an appropriate rice export plan.

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

Thriving health apps conquer local market
Thriving health apps conquer local market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Auto exports target 100,000 products
Auto exports target 100,000 products
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers are cherishing the dream of entering the world market.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year, according to property consultancy companies.

VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has directed the banking sector to develop a VND250 trillion ($10.87 billion) credit support programme to help companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&amp;A deals
Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Banking fees reduced for businesses providing transportation services

VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Banks have cut wages of high-ranking executives to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 