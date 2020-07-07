Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low

08/07/2020    11:04 GMT+7

The total State budget revenue was estimated to be at VND668,700 billion, equaling 44.2% of the anticipated amount by the end of June, marking a 10.5% drop over the same period last year and the lowest levels since 2013.

state budget revenue reaches seven-year record low hinh 0

During a speech at a July 7 online conference to review the State budget, the country’s financial performance in the first half of the year, and to deploy financial tasks for the remainder of the year, Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung said the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic had led to a sharp fall in global crude oil prices.

This has occurred alongside the implementation of preferential policies regarding taxes, fees, and other revenues, therefore leading to a downturn in the State budget revenue during the opening months of the year.

Most notably, revenue from three leading economic sectors stood at low levels. Specifically, revenue from state-owned enterprises only reached 37.1% of the their anticipated value, a fall of 21.5%, whilst revenue from FDI enterprises stood at 41.9% of the estimate, a drop of 6.3%, with revenue from the non-state economic sector reaching only 37.1% of the estimate, down 15%.

These figures indicate the current state of the national economy, with the performances of local businesses facing plenty of difficulties.

With regard to the management of State budget spending, Minister Dung said that the total state budget expenditure as of the end of June was approximately VND729,400 billion, equal to 41.8% of the anticipated figure.

In general, the management of State budget spending was carried out in an effective manner and in line with proper policies.

 

According to the Finance Minister, an economic growth rate of 1.81% during the first half of this year, coupled with falling import-export turnover, led to achieving the growth target set out by the Government and reported to the National Assembly being extremely difficult to meet,  in turn affecting the State budget revenue and expenditure balance.

In order to reduce the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to spread out future challenges among enterprises and citizens, the Ministry of Finance urged both the Government and the National Assembly to request central and local ministries move to put State budget spending under stricter control.

This should be done by cutting at least 70% of conference and domestic travel expenses, in addition to saving a further 10% from other regular expenditures such as unnecessary procurement expenses.

In addition, no adjustments should be made to the base salary for cadres, civil servants, officials, armed forces, and pensions from July 1.

The financial sector has devised 10 important tasks to be carried out during the remaining months of the year with a particular focus being placed on improving institutions, boosting administrative reform, removing difficulties for production and business, and increasing investment attraction for economic development. VOV

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 8
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

International expos postponed due to COVID-19

EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

If large businesses cannot pay their debts, they may put pressure on banks to lower requirements for loans.

Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amended law alters funding landscape
Amended law alters funding landscape
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

SCIC sells shares at Khanh Hoa Seafood Export JSC

Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

