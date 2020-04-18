Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system

 
 
18/04/2020    15:14 GMT+7

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
A statue of a bull and bear outside the HCM City Stock Exchange. Securities enterprises have to adjust their current technology system to be compatible with the new one-stop information disclosure system. — Photo hsx.vn

The system will help entities participating in the stock market save time and money when disclosing information and minimise the risk of false disclosures, the SSC said.

With the new system, when a business wishes to publicise information, it only needs to send the information to the Vietnam stock exchange, which acts as a front line in supervising transactions in the market.

The system is designed so that the information is simultaneously shared to the public and the SSC for supervision and management.

According to the SSC, the system has gone through the testing and preparatory phrases and is now undergoing the finishing stage.

However, for smooth operation, enterprises have to adjust their current technology systems for compatibility, the SSC said.

As businesses are struggling to cope with the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the one-stop information disclosure system would have to wait for more firms to synchronise their technological and information infrastructure.

 

“When wishing to publish information for investors, we have to at the same time send three different forms of reports to the SSC and the two stock exchanges of HoSE and HNX. This is one of the shortcomings that has existed for many years on the Vietnamese stock market,” said a securities company representative.

“This is both costly and time-consuming for businesses," he said, adding that the electronic one-stop information disclosure system shows efforts of market regulators to reform administrative procedures.

The information system was built within the framework of the VIE032 Technical Assistance Project themed 'Capacity Building in the Financial Sector', signed between the Government of Vietnam and the government of Luxembourg.

VIE032 is the second project supported by Luxemburg for Vietnam in the fields of finance and securities, focusing on supporting the SSC to complete the legal framework of the stock market, capacity building for managers, market participants and investors through diverse and efficient training programmes, assisting the SSC to computerise the management system. VNS

Trading on the Vietnamese securities market was essential and would not be disrupted under any circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said on March 31.

In addition to promulgating legal documents to ensure the enforcement of the amended Securities Law, the State Securities Commission (SSC) will put the new transaction system into operation and consolidate the corporate bond market.

 
 

