VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association

 
 
15/05/2020    11:37 GMT+7

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Casino businesses and gambling activities are present in 43 hotels and resorts in Viet Nam. — Photo baodautu.vn

The association said at present, casino and gambling activities are present in 43 hotels and resorts. The domestic gaming and casino market has strongly developed since a full legal framework was put in place.

However, the economic efficiency of the gaming industry and casino business has not been commensurate with their potential because those are sensitive fields and there is not yet a consensus view among State agencies in attracting foreign investment to this field.

Besides that, the domestic legal system for this field has not yet approached international practices, according to the association.

One more important thing is that the Ministry of Finance does not have enough human resources for managing gambling and casino businesses, so evaluation and issuance of business registration certificates for businesses in those fields have been implemented slowly.

Therefore, the association said Viet Nam should learn in developing the gambling activities as well as casino businesses from other countries, especially Australia and Singapore, to complete the State management of developing these fields.

Specifically, the State needs to amend and complete policies and laws relating to gambling activities and casino businesses according to international practices to ensure stability and transparency for this entertainment market. That would encourage investment from Vietnamese and foreign organisations and individuals to this market as well as attract more international tourists.

 

For the State management measures, according to VAFIE, the nation could establish a national council on the management of gambling activities and casino business like Singapore or allow local authorities to manage those activities like Australia.

The association has recommended Viet Nam set up a national council on the management of gambling activities and casino businesses like Singapore to directly solve problems relating to those fields.

The council is a Governmental agency headed by a deputy prime minister. It also includes representatives from ministries, sectors and associations relating to this field as well as legal, psychological and sociological experts.

This council will give proposals to the Government on policies and solutions of managing gambling activities and casino business, including appraisal and license of investment and business projects, as well as monitoring those projects and solving problems. That would minimise negative impacts on society and the economy. — VNS

Casinos face continuous losses in Vietnam

Casinos face continuous losses in Vietnam

The Royal International Corporation (RIC) which operates The Royal Casino Ha Long has just announced its financial report for 2019 with losses of over VND72 billion (US$3.2 million).

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved Van Don District in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a multisectoral sea economic zone and entertainment hub that will include a casino.  

 
 

Other News

.
Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City steps up rooftop solar power development

Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Instead of adopting the age-old “sell in May and go away” strategy, and focusing on months with traditionally stronger market growth, investors now could be more bullish about a stock rally, buoyed by optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses.

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

If the the epidemic is contained by the second quarter of 2020, the profits of some commercial banks may recover from 2021.

In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s digital transformation is entering a new development period which is expected to lure increasing involvement among local and multinational corporations. 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Unprecedented public health challenges have crimped a hefty sum of profits of both foreign-invested enterprises and domestic counterparts. 

Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Chinese cars will flood the Vietnamese market, both CBU and domestically assembled products, soon after the epidemic ends.

Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Hotel owners across Asia are seeking greater access to debt financing to bolster cash flows as they face historically low occupancy rates.

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The slowdown in 2019 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the opening months of 2020 saw Vietnam’s property market hit “double trouble”, but experts have said the possibility of a quick recovery remains.

China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s farmers have been warned of difficulties exporting litchis to China, which expects a bountiful crop this year.

Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.

Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government will cut or simplify at  least 20 per cent of the current regulations on business through 2025, according to Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP released on Wednesday.

No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak.

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.

Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has recently proposed the Government to consider and approve the option of increasing BOT toll fees in order to remove difficulties for the investors who suffered revenue losses.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

Target of one million firms a tall order amid COVID-19

Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

The MoT proposed to halt the establishment of new airlines, with new applications considered only once the aviation market rebounds to a normal state.

