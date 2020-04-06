Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery

 
 
07/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.

Big losses

On March 30, the VN Index dropped by 661 points, or 28 percent, from 960.99 points of the last trading session of 2019. The market capitalization value lost VND886.420 trillion, or $37.4 billion.

On March 23, 363 share items saw prices decreasing, of which 193 shares fell to floor prices. Investors fled, and shares were left unsold.

On the next day, March 24, the VN Index dropped to 659.21 points, a 3-year low, which meant the loss of VND860 trillion in capitalization value on the HCM City bourse.

Covid-19, the negative impacts of the oil price war between OPEC countries and Russia, and the selling of assets to get dollars have caused the global stock market to fall sharply. The sharp fall has raised big concerns about emerging markets like Vietnam, thus causing Vietnam’s indexes to fall.

According to KBSV, the impact of Covid-19 will be huge, especially as the global economy shows signs of weakening. Central banks have no more ‘room’ to loosen policies. The world economy had experienced a growth period over the last 10 years.

According to KBSV, the impact of Covid-19 will be huge, especially as the global economy shows signs of weakening. Central banks have no more ‘room’ to loosen policies. The world economy had experienced a growth period over the last 10 years. 

 


“The rapid development of Covid-19 has put nearly all economic forecasts into ‘offside’ position. Therefore, the temporary absence from emerging markets is the optimal choice for the short term,” KBSV commented.

Hope comes back

After a week of staying ‘blazing red’ because of the negative impact of the world market, the Vietnamese market has shown signs of recovery.

Blue chips, including Vingroup’s shares, saw the price rising again, thus helping the VN Index have the sharpest gain in 11years of 4 percent on March 25.

The significant rise was explained by the rise of the European and Asian stock markets, which helped restore confidence in Vietnam’s stocks.

There is another factor that helped stock prices – the move by listed companies to buy treasury stocks.

Local newspapers reported that the companies spent trillions of dong to buy treasury shares, a remedy which can rescue stock prices and protect enterprises from the risks of hostile takeovers.

The aid packages announced by the government and the State Bank have also helped calm investors down. SBT shares saw prices increasing to the ceiling levels in two trading sessions last week after Dang Van Thanh registered to buy 10 million shares of Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa.

Foreign investors’ 33 consecutive sessions of net sales has stopped, and the reported net sale of VND30 billion last week brought new hope to investors.

Kim Chi

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing several taxes for transport businesses affected by COVID-19.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Made-in-Viet Nam equipment exported during COVID-19 pandemic

FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Forwarding firms have been expanding their networks through franchise contracts.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Geoff Chutter is the founder of Whitewater West, the world's largest water park design firm.

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Owners of short term lodging facilities such as Airbnb services and guest houses have been asked to stop receiving new guests until April 15 as the country tackles COVID-19.

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Online trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID -19) pandemic has cost many real estate firms trillions of VND from their market capitalisation value.

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

