Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 09:00:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN stock market has torrid time in March

 
 
10/04/2020    07:38 GMT+7

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Binh Thuan Agricultural Service Joint Stock Company receives decision to list its share on HOSE in March. — Photo courtesy of HOSE

The VN-Index ended at 662.53 points, down 25.77 per cent for the month, the VNAllshare fell 27.72 per cent to 591.5 and the VN30 index lost 28.57 per cent to close at 610.76.

The average daily trading value and volume were VND4.447 trillion (US$188.09 million) and 272 million shares, down 7.4 per cent in value but up 7.22 per cent in volume from February.

Trading by foreign investors topped VND32.6 trillion.

The top five stocks they bought were PHR (VND116.7 billion), VNM (VND99.4 billion), CTG (VND38.1 billion), SCS (VND22.7 billion), and TCH (VND17.3 billion).

The market capitalisation fell 23.54 per cent to VND2,306 trillion.

 

On average, 6,980 covered warrants were traded daily for VND2.91 billion.

Three companies, Binh Thuan Agricultural Service Joint Stock Company (ABS), Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) and Kien Giang Construction and Investment Consultancy Corporation (CKG), listed on HOSE during the month.

Five covered warrant codes also listed.

By the end of March 31, there are 383 stocks, three closed-end fund certificates, three ETF certificates, 62 covered warrants and 44 bonds listed on HOSE. — VNS

Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery

Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery

Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market

As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion.

 
 

Other News

.
Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese wood processing firms have reduced production or suspended operations as most of the major importing countries for their products face hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Global economic growth will turn "sharply negative" this year due to the pandemic, the IMF warns.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

No fresh ODA projects signed during March
No fresh ODA projects signed during March
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 