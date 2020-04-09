VN stock market has torrid time in March

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Binh Thuan Agricultural Service Joint Stock Company receives decision to list its share on HOSE in March. — Photo courtesy of HOSE

The VN-Index ended at 662.53 points, down 25.77 per cent for the month, the VNAllshare fell 27.72 per cent to 591.5 and the VN30 index lost 28.57 per cent to close at 610.76.

The average daily trading value and volume were VND4.447 trillion (US$188.09 million) and 272 million shares, down 7.4 per cent in value but up 7.22 per cent in volume from February.

Trading by foreign investors topped VND32.6 trillion.

The top five stocks they bought were PHR (VND116.7 billion), VNM (VND99.4 billion), CTG (VND38.1 billion), SCS (VND22.7 billion), and TCH (VND17.3 billion).

The market capitalisation fell 23.54 per cent to VND2,306 trillion.

On average, 6,980 covered warrants were traded daily for VND2.91 billion.

Three companies, Binh Thuan Agricultural Service Joint Stock Company (ABS), Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) and Kien Giang Construction and Investment Consultancy Corporation (CKG), listed on HOSE during the month.

Five covered warrant codes also listed.

By the end of March 31, there are 383 stocks, three closed-end fund certificates, three ETF certificates, 62 covered warrants and 44 bonds listed on HOSE. — VNS

Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.