Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 08:45:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations

 
 
05/05/2020    07:07 GMT+7

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.

E-commerce has seen a boom during COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo idea.gov.vn

E-commerce platforms have become primary transaction channels of businesses and the community during COVID-19 pandemic. What has the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) done to create favourable conditions for businesses in e-commerce activities?

People tend to select online shopping during pandemic instead of traditional methods. This has boosted the development of e-commerce.

During the pandemic, many traders, organisations and individuals have made profit from stocking up on and hiking up prices of face masks, hand sanitisers and other items.

The MoIT has asked e-commerce platform managers to verify and remove fake products as well as impose strict penalties on those who hiked up prices.

Platforms like Sendo.vn, Shopee.vn, Chotot.com, Lazada.vn, Tiki.vn and other websites have collaborated with the e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) to warn the people against taking advantage of the pandemic to increase prices and cause market instability.

As of April 8, e-commerce platforms and websites punished about 16,800 online stores.

The MoIT has also warned people and enterprises about fraud as well as production and smuggling of poor-quality medical masks without clear origin.

In order to strengthen business assistance, the ministry has officially announced the promotion of online shopping activities during the pandemic.

We have ordered websites and e-commerce trading floors to promote online shopping activities to meet public demand.

The platforms should prioritise the display of pandemic preventive products and necessity items so that people can easily get access and buy them.

E-commerce platforms must regularly check and review price listings to prevent and eliminate infringing products and booths.

The ministry has co-ordinated with e-commerce platforms in Viet Nam to promote the consumption of Vietnamese goods and agricultural products.

The MoIT has asked the iDEA to formulate a project to promote e-commerce in the context of pandemic from State resources.

The project will focus resources to support two main groups: consumers and businesses.

The ministry has also developed a website at hanhdong.moit.gov.vn to update the ministry's activities in response to COVID-19.

Do you think the boom of e-commerce is only temporary during the COVID-19 pandemic or could we see a new trend of safe and effective shopping?

Over the past few years, along with the development of science and technology, many new solutions and business models based on technology platforms have boomed, gradually forming a digital economy in Viet Nam.

 

This digital economy has a very profound impact on growth efficiency and economic structure, labour structure as well as created big changes in the working environment and economic activities.

E-commerce is considered to be the most vibrant development sector in Viet Nam’s digital economy market and has become an indispensable tool for businesses to expand their activities and improve their competitiveness.

In recent years, the e-commerce growth rate has reached 25 to 30 per cent per year. In 2019 alone, Viet Nam's e-commerce growth rate reached 27 per cent with total e-commerce retail revenue of US$13 billion.

When COVID-19 has not been completely overcome, many economic sectors have been adversely affected. Therefore, e-commerce has been an indispensable trend in commercial transactions, gradually changing consumption habits and business methods of enterprises.

Could you share detailed targets of the general plan on national e-commerce development during 2021-25 period that has been submitted to the Government?

The MoIT has set the target that by 2025, 55 per cent of the population will shop online, with the average value of online goods and services of $600 per person each year.

The ministry also aims at 50 per cent of cashless payment in e-commerce activities and 70 per cent of website or apps having electronic invoices, as well as building and putting into operation the shared database on e-commerce.

The MoIT proposed provinces and cities, except for Ha Noi and HCM City, own 50 per cent of e-commerce platforms nationwide.

About 50 per cent of communes and equivalent administrative units across the country will have traders active online.

There will be 50 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises conducting business activities on e-commerce trading floors, including social network with function of e-commerce trading floors.

Seventy per cent of electricity, water, telecommunications and communication service providers have electronic contracts with consumers.

Many say the management of e-commerce activities has been loosened without strict penalties. What regulations are needed to better manage e-commerce and stiffen penalties on violating people?

To fight against fake and low-quality products, the MoIT has implemented plans and completed legal and institutional framework for e-commerce management.

The ministry has also stepped up inspection and handling of violations as well as strengthened law dissemination, addressed online complaints and improved the capacity of law enforcement on e-commerce.

We have also conducted training for State management officials on e-commerce.

In order to effectively and thoroughly solve the problems, we need close co-ordination between police, banks, customs, information and communication agencies and other State management agencies to strengthen management on each group of goods to fight against frauds and infringing intellectual property rights. — VNS

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

 
 

Other News

.
Draft law ensures consistent practice
Draft law ensures consistent practice
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Ensuring greater economic triumphs
Ensuring greater economic triumphs
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnamese economy under sturdy policies from the government will have numerous opportunities to move forwards strongly. 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Government will be responsible for approving golf projects instead of provincial authorities.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Nearly 37,600 new firms were formed in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $19.1 billion in the first four months of this year, down 13.2 percent in number and 18 percent in capital year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's export value saw a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent to an estimated $82.9 billion in the first four months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

Problems plaguing rice export controls
Problems plaguing rice export controls
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Nguyen Kim home appliance distribution chain has been acquired by Central Retail of Thailand. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 