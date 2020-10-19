Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in

19/10/2020    14:25 GMT+7

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

Tech group FPT Corporation staff in Da Nang. The company shares gained total 4.7 per cent last week. — VNA/VNS Photo Van Dung

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange finished last week at 940.30 points, marking its highest level since February 2020.

Despite some difficulties, the market was driven by the growth of banks, consumer firms and information-technology companies.

The banking sector expanded a total of 4.9 per cent last week with strong gains posted by Vietinbank (CTG), Techcombank (TCB), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) and VPBank (VPB).

The banking sector was followed by the information and technology sector (up 3.0 per cent), consumer sector (up 1.9 per cent), materials (up 1 per cent) and utilities (up 0.5 per cent).

The IT and consumer industries were boosted by the large-cap firms FPT (FPT) and Masan (MSN), which gained total 4.7 per cent and 17.5 per cent, respectively.

On the opposite side, medicals and pharmaceuticals, services, industrials and oil and gas were four of the sectors that weighed on the market.

Despite the market growth, securities firms and analysts are getting pessimistic about the market’s short term trend.

The VN-Index has kept its rally up for two and a half months and returned to its pre-pandemic level of 943 points.

“The market valuation is not cheap anymore, with the price-to-earnings per share (P/E) ratio at 14.5, therefore, gaining stocks will be targeted by investors that are hungry for profits,” Dinh Quang Hinh, director of macroeconomics and market strategy at VNDirect Securities Corp, told Việt Nam News.

“Profit-taking will mount in coming days and the VN-Index may struggle in the range of 940-950 points,” he said.

“Some large-cap stocks have suffered stronger profit taking but in the long term, the large-cap sector will still be very attractive, such as banks, securities firms, consumer companies and retailers amid the releases of third-quarter earnings reports,” Hinh said.

Sai Gon-Hanoi Securities (SHS) said in its weekly note that the benchmark VN-Index has made gains in the last five straight weeks and the HNX-Index has rallied for 11 consecutive weeks.

 

“But trading liquidity, excluding put-through transactions, weakened to indicate the purchasing power is lessening,” the company said.

Both Vietnamese and international markets have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, the company said. “For Vietnamese stocks, there is very little room for further growth.”

In addition, fear is growing among derivatives investors about the short-term outlook of the market after the VN30 futures due on November 19 closed last week lower than the large-cap index VN30, the company said.

Large-cap tracker VN30 ended last week at 901.59 points while the VN30 futures due on November 19 finished at 895.10 points.

Local stocks will still be divided on investors’ earnings expectations, especially when all listed companies will have to finalise and submit their quarterly earnings reports to the market regulators by October 21, the company said.

Huge cash availability and upbeat sentiment are the two main reasons that have kept the market rally, Phan Dung Khanh, director of investment consultancy at Maybank Kim Eng Viet Nam Securities, told tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn.

The two factors help absorb the stocks dumped by investors’ selling and they will continue lifting the market in the short term, he said.

“But in the long term, if there is not a necessary correction for local stocks amid the lack of good news on both international and local markets, there will be steep decline,” he warned.

The Vietnamese market is being driven by large-cap stocks only and that will do no harm to the market in the short term, Khanh added.

“In medium term, such growth is unsustainable,” he said.  VNS

Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak

The strong cash flow to the stock market in recent days has helped stock prices bounce back.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

 
 

Other News


VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Domestic travellers help boost tourism recovery

VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam has been seen as an ideal destination for foreign companies looking for elsewhere to relocate production channels in a bid to diversify their supply chains in the post-Coronavirus pandemic.

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

M&amp;A activities signal promising fortunes
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Although merger and acquisition levels dropped in 2020 across Vietnam, the prospect for such activities remain bright for next year as overseas investors look to local businesses in order to improve market access.

Online exports require professionalism
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

Real estate stocks await cash flow
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Banks start to report business performance

ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

As ASEAN chair this year, Vietnam is playing a crucial role in further cementing joint activities within the bloc via boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to Industry 4.0, which is sweeping throughout the region.

