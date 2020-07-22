Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets

23/07/2020    18:30 GMT+7

Despite the pandemic, some businesses are thriving because they have changed business strategies by developing niche markets.

Opportunities in risks

Covid-19 has dealt a strong blow on the global economy, including Vietnam.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment’s (MPI) report released in early June pointed out that in the first four months of the year, the number of newly established businesses decreased by 13.2 percent compared with the same period last year, while the number of businesses suspending their operation temporarily increased by 33.6 percent.

However, many enterprises have been prospering thanks to new business strategies.

Truong Gia Binh, chair of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA), at a workshop held in April, said the solution is seeking opportunities in niche markets.


“Chinese and Indian markets, for example, have just begun recovering. If businesses can obtain pieces of these markets, they will be able to survive and preserve the labor force,” he said.

Ministries and state management agencies also believe that conquering niche markets is a wise strategy for now.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched the ‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’ campaign, urging travel firms to exploit the domestic market.

 

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee has launched ‘Buy Vietnamese goods’ campaign.

In the real estate market, while many developers have suffered from slow sales due to low demand, others have taken a wise move by developing apartment projects at reasonable costs. They understand that unlike high-end resorts or apartments, demand for affordable products is high.

A report from Savills Vietnam found that demand for affordable housing and apartments is rising, but there is an oversupply of mid-range and high-end products. Demand for affordable housing priced at below VND25 million per square meter accounts for 70-80 percent of total market demand.

Meanwhile, CBRE believes that niche markets such as automated logistics and cold storage will see a sharp rise in the time to come. There will be more clients that will need to lease cold storage systems because of the increase in consumption and the rise of omni-channel distribution of fresh food.

In the textile and garment industry, many companies, instead of sitting idle because of the lack of orders from importers, have found opportunities in niche markets when making cloth face masks and specialized protective clothing for domestic consumption and export.

In the aviation sector, the newcomer Bamboo Airways decided to focus on niche markets. Instead of ‘squeezing’ into crowded airports in HCM City and Hà Noi, the air carrier focused on connecting destinations that have great tourism potential.

Kim Chi 

To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity

Vietnamese face mask producers will have to satisfy CE and FDA standards when exporting products to the EU and US markets.

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.  

 
 

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese entertainment market is seen as a gold mine which, if exploited well, could bring billions of dollars to the State each year.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

In an agricultural ecosystem, the impact caused by humans, such as a decline in biodiversity, which affects food chains and food networks, has created more risks.

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam vows to raise rice value
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s rice export turnover in the first five months increased by 13 percent compared with the same period last year with the average export price of $485 per ton, a report said.

Consumer lending expands too rapidly
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

