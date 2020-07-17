Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 22:31:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020

03/08/2020    21:24 GMT+7

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020


 

The amendments to the Law on Investment has enhanced the appeal of Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Zone 
According to experts, the amended Law on Investment will create a great opportunity to welcome “eagles” and “phoenixes” to make “nests” in Vietnam, especially as investors are moving out of China in greater numbers day by day.

The Vietnamese Government has taken drastic and swift action by proposing to add special incentives right before the amendments to the Law on Investment went under discussion and were submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

Specifically, the amended Investment Law does not explicitly set a ceiling for special investment incentives in Article 20.3 and solely stipulates the preferential level and duration of special incentives in accordance with the Law on Corporate Income Tax and the Land Law. Additionally, an instant supplementation at Article 75.4 adding new clauses to Article 13.5 and Article 14.1 of the Law on Corporate Income Tax, shall provide favorable conditions for the government and the prime minister to take initiative during negotiations to attract investment.

Hence, Article 13.5a allows the PM to provide preferential tax reduction by no more than 50 per cent or extend the duration of incentives by no more than 1.5 times the duration specified in Article 13.1 or by more than 15 years or beyond the term of the investment project in question.

Meanwhile, Article14.1a stipulates that for investment projects listed in Article 20.2 of the Law on Investment, the PM shall decide the application of tax exemption for no more than six years and 50 per cent reduction of payable tax amount for no more than 13 years.

The above shows that the Vietnamese government is willing to "negotiate" and offer higher-level incentives to "phoenixes" and "eagles". This is what many multinational corporations have been waiting for since Vietnam began to develop a foreign investment attraction strategy, especially after the Politburo issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on foreign investment cooperation in the new situation.

Not stopping there, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung asserted the amended Law on Investment also adopts a new approach to the implementation of investment incentive policies, which includes the supplementation of principles and conditions of eligibility, as well as the assurance of the efficiency and quality of incentives that Vietnam offers such as limited time incentives, and performance-based incentives, among others.

In parallel, incentives for projects of a large scale or those in high-tech, research and development, and such fields have also been enforced. It also opened pilots for new forms of investment, reacting to the Industry 4.0 transformation taking place across the globe.

Additionally, several amendments have been made to facilitate investors in carrying out administrative procedures on investment, land, and construction, among others.

Additional provisions on investment incentives and support

The government decided to apply special investment incentives and support mechanisms in order to encourage the development of a number of investment projects with great socio-economic impacts. These include:

- Investment projects on the establishment or expansion of research and development (R&D) or innovation centres with a total investment capital of VND6 trillion ($260.87 million) or more; national innovation centre established under the decision of the PM;

- Investment projects in the business lines eligible for special investment incentives with an investment capital of VND30 trillion ($1.3 billion) or more, disbursing at least VND10 trillion ($434.78 million) within three years;

- Other investment projects which have great socioeconomic impacts, as decided by the PM.

Under the amended Law on Investment, investors are not required to pay deposit or provide bank guarantee on deposit obligations to ensure the implementation of projects using the land allocated, leased out by the state, or permitted by the state to change land use purposes, in the five following cases:

- An investor who wins the land use right auction to execute an investment project on land allocated by the state with land use levy, lease of land with one-off rental payment for the entire lease period;

- An investor who wins the bidding to implement the investment project using land;

 

- An investor who is allocated or leased land by the state on the basis of transfer of investment project that have settled deposit or completed capital contribution or capital mobilisation according to the schedule specified in the investment registration certificate or investment policy approval document;

- An investor who is allocated or leased land by the State to carry out investment project on the basis of receiving land use right and properties attached to land of other land users;

- An investor who is a non-business unit with revenues or a high-tech park developer established with the approval of competent authorities to implement investment projects on infrastructure development of industrial park, export processing zone, high-tech park, and functional areas in economic zone.

To be entitled to the incentives under the amended Law on Investment, the subjects must be in the following groups:

- Investment projects in the business lines given investment incentives prescribed in Article 16.1 of this amended Law on Investment;

- Investment projects in administrative divisions given investment incentives prescribed in Article 16.2;

- Investment projects with a capital scale of VND6 trillion ($260.87 million) or more, disbursing at least VND6 trillion ($260.87 million) within three years after being granted the investment registration certificate or investment policy approval; and at the same time meet one of the following criteria: having a total turnover of at least VND10 trillion ($434.78 million) per year no later than three years from the year having revenue or employing over 3,000 employees;

- Social housing construction projects; investment projects in rural areas employing 500 workers or more; projects employing people with disabilities in accordance with the Law on Disabilities;

- High-tech enterprises, scientific and technological enterprises, organisations; projects with technology transfer on the list of technologies encouraged for transfer under the Law on Technology Transfer; technology incubators, science and technology business incubators in accordance with the Law on High Technologies;

- Investment projects on creative startups, innovation centers;

- Investment in the product distribution chains of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); investment in technical facilities supporting SMEs, incubators of SMEs; investment in a working area to support SMEs in their creative startups in accordance with the Law on Supporting SMEs.

Abolishing a number of conditional business lines

In the amended Law on Investment, debt collection service business has been removed from the list of conditional business lines and was officially transferred to the list of banned business lines.

The amendment has cut 22 other conditional business investment lines in order to eliminate barriers to business activities; guarantee the right to conduct business of individuals and enterprises in business lines not prohibited by law.

The provision on the list of conditional business lines related to market access for foreign investors is made under the opt-out approach in order to institutionalise Resolution No.50 of the Politburo, giving a hand to improve the transparency and feasibility of Vietnam's market opening commitments under the next-generation of free trade agreements. VIR

What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?

What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?

This law version bans the debt collection service.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

 
 

Other News

.
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 