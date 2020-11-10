Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/11/2020 21:44:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time

10/11/2020    20:19 GMT+7

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has said the supervision of financial results from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), carried out by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, (or Super Committee) was “very slow”.

Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time hinh anh 1

Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) is among the five SOEs with losses in 2019.(Photo baodauthau.vn)

In a recent report submitted to the Prime Minister on the synthesis of financial supervision, performance evaluation and enterprise classification in 2019, the MoF said they received relevant reports from 18 out of 20 ministries and ministerial-level agencies with 138 SOEs.

According to the report, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has yet to send its reports, while the super committee only reported on 13 enterprises out of the total 19 SOEs. Among the SOEs providing reports, the super committee only finished evaluating the performance of five, while the other eight have not yet been finished evaluating their performance in 2019.

Regarding the reported results in 2019 of 138 SOEs, they paid 113.8 trillion VND (4.94 billion USD) to the State budget in 2019, an 8.08 percent increase compared to 2018. They also had total profit after tax of 83.16 trillion VND, down 5.32 percent compared to 2018.

The total revenue of these 138 SOEs reached more than 924.9 trillion VND, an increase of 24.37 percent compared to 2018.

Among 138 SOEs, there were 133 profitable ones. Five which reported losses included Corporate 15, Hanoi Agricultural Import and Export One Member Limited Company, Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines), and the Vietnam National Coffee Corporation (Vinacafe).

The MoF also reported six enterprises with overdue debt of 112 billion VND.

Among 46 SOEs assessed on financial safety, four businesses were reported as financially insecure, while two businesses were reported with signs of financial insecurity.

Other businesses have not been fully synthesised and evaluated by their owners.

 

Combining data on 342 SOEs managed by the People's Committees of provinces and cities across the country, MoF said that the total revenue of SoEs in 2019 was 173.4 trillion VND, total profit after tax was 19.97 trillion VND, adding they paid the State budget more than 49.2 trillion VND last year.

Nationwide, the MoF said there were 182 profitable enterprises, 12 loss-making businesses, 10 enterprises with financial insecurity and ten businesses showing signs of financial insecurity.

In this report, the MoF emphasised that: “The Government pays special attention to the progress of monitoring, evaluating the efficiency and enhancing information transparency in SOEs. The Government has assigned the task to the ministry to synthesise and urge all relevant units to submit reports in 2019. However, four months after the deadline, there were still ministries and ministerial-level agencies that have not yet sent reports.”

Among the reports, the MoF emphasised that performing the ownership function in 19 large SOEs with total revenue accounting for 59.69 percent of total revenue of all SOEs, the super committee did not submit full reports, saying: “Their reporting activities are very slow.”

The Ministry of Finance requests the owner's representative agencies to report the results of financial supervision, evaluate the efficiency and rate enterprises in accordance with regulations, fully and accurately report the situation of enterprises and guarantee the reporting time limit.

Following the direction of the Prime Minister and in order to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of State management, the MoF was urgently reviewing and collecting comments on problems and recommendations to amend and supplement Decree 87/2015/ND-CP on supervision of state capital investment and financial activities in SOEs and their performance evaluation.

It is not the first time the ministry has commented on the delay in submitting the reports. Since the beginning of the year, it has sent documents to ask the ministries and agencies to be responsible in the supervision and evaluation of their SOEs./.VNS

Innovation a must for SOEs

Innovation a must for SOEs

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

 
 

Other News

.
Cash finds its way to stock market
Cash finds its way to stock market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Margin rates offered by securities companies have been steadily lower since the beginning of the year. They have even declined faster than the rates of bank loans, a trend reinforced by foreign securities players.

Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is taking a number of actions to accelerate digital transformation to adapt to the global health crisis and to develop in the new normal.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Korean enterprises satisfied with Vietnamese entry process: survey

GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam's GDP may achieve a growth rate of 6 percent or greater in 2021, according to economists and industry experts.

Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&amp;As
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnamese companies need to meet the requirements of foreign firms if they want to participate in global supply chains from mid-2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be under control, experts said.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise despite pandemic

Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have started to harvest raw material sugarcane from the beginning of October. However, up to now, the remaining three factories in the region have not operated yet.

Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The new decree, according to experts, has yet to fully solve the inadequacies of the old regulation on the loan interest deductibility cap.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 