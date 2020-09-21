Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:48:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam

22/09/2020    07:08 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
Domestic pharmaceutical firms will play an increasingly dominant role in Vietnam. Photo gmp.com.vn

Under a report released last week, the UK-based financial information group said this was in part driven by the authorities' push to meet domestic healthcare needs. In addition, the economic potential of the pharmaceutical sector will incentivise continued Government support for the domestic industry.

Although the Government aims to increase the share of locally produced pharmaceuticals to 80 per cent, an average of 55 per cent of medicines in Vietnam are imported every year.

One of the reasons for Vietnam’s reliance on imports is that most domestic companies lack research and development capabilities, and do not meet the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) or Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme Good Manufacturing Practice (PIC/S-GMP) standards required to manufacture high-quality generic drugs. Further, Vietnam imports more than 90 per cent of drug inputs, half of which are from China.

According to Fitch, partnerships with local firms are integral. As a result of Government initiatives, domestic pharmaceutical firms will play an increasingly dominant role in Vietnam.

“This accentuates the need for multinational pharmaceutical companies to partner with local drugmakers to adapt to this trend. Finding a local company to start such a joint venture is an important first step to enter the market in Vietnam,” Fitch said.

Foreign companies often work with domestic companies, such as Diethelm Vietnam, Zuellig Pharma Vietnam, and Mega Lifesciences, to fill in different needs in the supply chain.

Fitch forecast a shift from pharmaceutical production to a more research-based industry was likely. The boost in attractiveness of the Vietnamese market comes at a time when the business environment for drugmakers in neighbouring countries has not been favourable. In December 2018, Indonesia enacted a regulation for the compulsory licensing of every medical product that is not being made in the country.

 

“This is expected to have significant negative consequences for foreign direct investment in the country, with Vietnam being the one of the beneficiaries of pharmaceutical companies shying away from Indonesia. This, combined with the geopolitical position of Vietnam, place the country in a favourable position to become a regional pharmaceutical research and export hub,” Fitch said.

In July 2019, Pharma Group, the Pharmaceutical Sector Committee of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, highlighted that the country has the ability to reach a higher position in the value chain of the science and life sector in comparison with other countries in the ASEAN region. However, it was noted that further deliberation is required before the positive steps taken by the country can materialise.

However, Fitch noted, Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry also faced challenges in foreign investment.

“We note that despite our positive outlook on the pharmaceutical market, significant risks remain. There are a number of shortcomings, including underdeveloped infrastructure, lack of staff and finance, and low healthcare access among people in rural and remote areas. Access to medicines will remain a key challenge for pharmaceutical companies seeking to capture the commercial prospects in Vietnam as the population is highly ruralised. Patients continue to face challenges over medical access and rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs.”

Moreover, it said, there are large regional variations with regards to the number of healthcare facilities, doctors and beds between the rural and urban regions of the country, which exacerbates these access issues.  VNS

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions

The Vietnamese government intends to meet 80% of its domestic pharmaceutical demand through local drug manufacturers.

 
 

Other News

.
Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season

Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Ministers and leaders of People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide are required to remove difficulties and promote the disbursement of public investment as well as production, business and consumption.

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Despite a credit slowdown in the first half of 2020, some private commercial banks have still asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for a credit growth expansion to prepare for a peak lending season expected at the end of the year.

Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has been asked to meet the goal of 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2021.

Deposit rates hit new lows
Deposit rates hit new lows
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Local banks have continued slashing deposit rates to as low as 2.5% per annum, in tandem with the Government’s principle of lowering lending rates to support borrowers.

VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA
VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Tariffs being cut to zero under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) from January 1 this year and the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a tough year for the sugar industry, heard an online seminar.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 19
BUSINESSicon  19/09/2020 

Keeping NPLs ratio below 3 percent a challenge: experts

Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported
Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported
BUSINESSicon  19/09/2020 

Vietnamese businesses on Wednesday announced the first batches of passion fruit and coffee exported to Europe following the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 