Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:19:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

 
 
19/03/2020    15:07 GMT+7

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

supporting industries secure more orders following chinese supply disruptions hinh 0

A line of yarn production at Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation. Its plants are running at full capacity to fulfill a surge in new orders from its foreign partners amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak (PHOTO: CSFC)

Do Phuoc Tong, chairman of HCM City-based Duy Khanh Engineering Co., Ltd, told the Saigon Times that a European machinery manufacturer had recently made contact with his company to put in parts orders, given the supply chain disruptions in China.

He said the foreign firm had requested 10 samples of various products, which his firm delivered.

Meanwhile, Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation, whose plants are located in HCM City and neighboring Tay Ninh Province, reported that its revenue in the first two months of this year rose by some 15% from a year earlier, partly thanks to an increase in orders from partners whose supply chains were hit in China.

As a result, the plants are running at full capacity. The company’s director for strategy, Nguyen Phuong Chi, noted that it is receiving more new orders from manufacturers in Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

She stated that foreign direct investment firms in Vietnam, which have long been the clients of her corporation, are also increasing the number of orders placed with its plants.

Major overseas manufacturers are making direct contact with the HCM City Center of Supporting Industries Development, seeking support in finding material providers and placing orders, according to Le Nguyen Duy Oanh, the center’s deputy director.

At least two Japanese manufacturers, two Korean firms and one German firm have expressed interest, remarked Oanh.

 

She added that these manufacturers specialize in consumer electronics and industrial machinery, so they wish to place orders for precision engineering, electronic components and plating.

As their products will serve many overseas markets, they need to put in more orders, she explained, noting that this creates opportunities for local suppliers in supporting industries to expand their markets.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, manufacturers elsewhere in the world will likely vary their supply chains rather than rely heavily on parts supplies from China, according to industry insiders.

Given prolonged supply disruptions in China, “manufacturers should consider further diversifying their supply markets. This will benefit Vietnamese suppliers over the medium and long terms,” stated Chi of Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation. 

Oanh echoed this view, pointing out that multinational companies will restructure their supply chains, allowing Vietnamese firms to engage in global supply chains. SGT 

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.

To develop Vietnam's supporting industries

To develop Vietnam's supporting industries

The supporting industries are having fresh opportunities amid the inflow of foreign capital and orders into Vietnam. However, local enterprises have to overcome multiple challenges to be able to take advantage of such opportunities.

 
 

Other News

.
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year
Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

2020 is expected to be a tough year for real estate developers, but some real estate firms still have high hopes thanks to the large land holdings they own.

Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019
Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Many M&A deals in the retail market were made in 2019, but unlike previous years, Vietnamese groups ‘conducted the choir’.

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans
Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Markets slide even after the US and UK unveiled packages aimed at combating the outbreak's economic impact.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 