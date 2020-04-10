Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 12:07:26 (GMT +7)
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms

 
 
10/04/2020    12:05 GMT+7

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Techcombank offers 1.28-billion-USD package to supports firms hinh anh 1

Techcombank's customers could enjoy reduction of lending rate for loans during the novel coronavirus pandemic (Photo courtesy of Techcombank)

The package includes exemptions and reductions of lending rates as well as extending and rescheduling debts for both businesses and individuals.

Accordingly, 20 trillion VND (858 million USD) would be given to support firms to restructure their debts. In addition, Techcombank will also reduce interest rates for customers by up to 2 percent. It also committed to ensuring credit sources to support companies to resume business after the end of the pandemic.

The bank’s household and individual customers can access a 10 trillion VND (429 million USD) support package including reduction of the lending rate of 2 percent and mortgages for buying and repairing houses in six to 12 months.

Techcombank’s Managing Director cum Standing Deputy General Director Phung Quang Hung, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the world’s economy including Vietnam, causing big effects to the people’s lives, the development of the business community and all sectors of the economy. Techcombank’s 30 trillion VND package aims to facilitate customers to recover their business and lives.

 

In addition to the package, Techcombank has accelerated investments into digitalisation of transactions to limit the use of cash and minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Techcombank also donated 10 billion VND to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. VNA

