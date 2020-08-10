Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic

10/08/2020    19:23 GMT+7

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to experts, most Vietnamese textile and apparel companies are currently involved in the outsourcing practice, closely linked to consumer markets.

However, the sector is facing major difficulties and challenges related to branding. Textile businesses depend heavily on global value chains.

 

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, most companies have had to lay off a large number of employees to cope with the pandemic. Only some large-scale companies can maintain their workforce.

Meanwhile, most businesses in the electronics industry are multinational enterprises and are more resilient to the effects of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s Government was supporting the two sectors with trade facilitation measures as both are export-oriented sectors. It had allowed the opening of the border for goods trading and was willing to issue electronic certificates of origin for goods to make it easier for companies to export and import./.VNA

 
 

.
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With Vietnam boasting great potential for investment, Singaporean businesses and individuals are rolling out projects across the country, channelling massive capital flows into diverse sectors.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

E-commerce companies cannot deny their responsibilities behind the rampage of fake books on their platforms.

Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam did not record any new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first seven months of this year, according to a report of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Real estate market: big investors prefer M&amp;A deals
Real estate market: big investors prefer M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The real estate market is facing difficulties because of both Covid-19 and legal problems. Businesses with powerful financial capability are now hunting for land and projects, reported Doanh Nhan Sai Gon.

North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors
North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Investors eligible to execute the North-South Expressway’s component projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) format must be financially capable, have experience and propose the lowest amount of State funding.

Foreign access urged for holiday property
Foreign access urged for holiday property
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction has sent a proposal to the government to permit non-national individuals and organisations to purchase holiday property in Vietnam.

With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

While corporate earnings reporting no longer has an impact on overall market sentiment, all eyes will be on new developments of the second wave of coronavirus in Vietnam.

Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Rubberwood panels temporarily taxed at zero

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  9 giờ trước 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Selling goods through live streaming, which has exploded in the Chinese market, has become popular in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu (nhipcaudautu.vn).

First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The first-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) was launched on Saturday at aseanonlinesaleday.com, gathering some 150 regional firms who offer goods and services at promotional prices.

Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

For startups, growing enough to become a public company through an IPO (initial public offering) is an important goal, reported Saigon Economic Times

Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnam needs to reform its trade mechanisms while local businesses are advised to be more proactive to take advantage of the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Domestic consumption will help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Provisions now in place via EVFTA for Vietnamese labour advances

Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The 'new normal' is accelerating the trend of foreign investors relocating production lines to Vietnam, according to Bizlive.

High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The low-cost market segment is a strategy for luxury brands to offset revenue decreases and diversify sources of revenue.

