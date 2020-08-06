Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/08/2020 10:52:35 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan

06/08/2020    10:43 GMT+7

Thailand’s Banpu and its power business arm Banpu Power (BPP) have joined forces to acquire El Wind Mui Dinh, an onshore wind farm in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, in a deal worth $66 million.

Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
At a groundbreaking ceremony for El Wind Mui Dinh wind farm

Local media on August 5 quoted Banpu CEO Somruedee Chaimongkol as saying that the transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter.

The investment was made through BRE Singapore, a subsidiary of Banpu Next, in which Banpu and BPP each hold 50 percent.

El Wind Mui Dinh comprises 16 wind turbines, each of which produces 2.35MW of electricity from wind at an average speed of 6.6 metres per second.

Chaimongkol said Ninh Thuan is a hub in Vietnam for renewable energy resources, generating 80 percent of the country’s renewable power.

 

El Wind Mui Dinh has been operating since April last year and is entitled to a feed-in tariff of 8.5 US cents per kWh for up to 20 years.

She explained that wind power supply in Vietnam is regulated under power purchase agreements with the State-run Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

This latest asset acquisition is aimed at achieving Banpu’s goal of having a total renewable energy capacity of 814MW.

She said Vietnam has significant potential in renewable energy because its government is seeking new investment to reach the targeted 7,000MW from wind power by 2025./. VNA

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?

Around 12,000 MW of wind power has been added to the national power development plan, which has raised concern about the overloading of the transmission grid.

 
 

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 6
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Building socio-economic development norms for 2021

EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce
EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years.

Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report
Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to continue growing its share of global exports despite decline amid the resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic after three months of no local transmissions, according to an HSBC report.

Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters
Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that textile production increased by 1.8 per cent, while clothing production decreased by 4.6 per cent in the first seven months of this year over the same period last year.

Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.

Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The capital cost has never before been so low. In the interbank market, the VND overnight interest rate was 0.13 percent per annum on July 8, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The common retail power price is expected to be applied at the beginning of next year together with the current tiered pricing mechanism, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Industrial production index growth at lowest level for many years

Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Amid the new COVID-19 outbreak, experts have suggested the Government offer another credit support package to help enterprises, especially large businesses in key areas.

VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Multiple tra fish companies suffered losses due to falling export prices and lower orders, focusing instead on the domestic market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.

Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

How can VN night-time economy develop?
How can VN night-time economy develop?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.

Local F&amp;B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Eatery and beverage shops learned from experiences from the April lockdown and have prepared for the new difficult period.

Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has sent an urgent petition to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade about congestion of wooden planks

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances

Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

