08/06/2020 11:19:35 (GMT +7)
Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam

 
 
08/06/2020    10:02 GMT+7

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) reporte's that Vietnam imported $1.75 billion worth of vegetables and fruits in 2019. Thailand was the biggest fruit supply source from which Vietnam imported $462 million worth of products in the same year.

Thailand’s mangosteen, rambutan, tamarind and durian are very popular in Vietnam. Meanwhile, mini pineapples have just appeared and conquered the heart of Vietnamese.

According to the Hoc Mon Farm Produce Wholesale Market Management Company, about 10 tons of Thai fruits are sold at the market each day.

At the Thu Duc Wholesale Market, from March 15 to mid-May, 1,145 tons of Thailand’s mangosteen were sold there. The prices have fallen from VND45,000 to VND21,000-40,000 per kilogram.

The market’s board of management said about 56 tons of Thai fruits are sold at the market each day.

 


A member of the board of management said Vietnam’s first-class fruits are tastier than Thailand’s as they are both sweet and sour, while Thai fruits are just sweet. However, Thai products are better in preliminary processing and packaging.

“Petty merchants prefer selling Thai fruits because the fruits are classified well which make it easier to sell them,” he said.

The owner of a fruit import company said Thai fruits are equal in appearance and quality, while they are cheap thanks to the zero percent import tariff and the low transportation cost.

“Vietnam’s fruits are better, but only experienced people can choose good fruits, because the quality of products is unequal,” he explained.

Vo Mai, deputy chair of the Vietnam Gardening Association, noted that Vietnamese consumers like to buy fruits with good appearance because they use the fruits for offerings. Thailand has many good fruit varieties, while products are cheap.

As Vietnam has integrated into the world, it has lifted the import tariff and only maintains the technical barrier to ensure the quality of imports. This has posed challenges for Vietnamese farmers who lack good varieties and organize production on a small scale.

“Vietnamese farmers need to re-organize their production and follow large-scale production to improve the quality and lower the production cost,” Mai said.

According to Le Van Phan, a farmer in Binh Duong province with 60 hectares of orchard land, dubbed ‘Tangerine King’, farmers have had a difficult year in 2020 as exports to China were stuck because of Covid-19. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, Vietnam’s fruits have to compete fiercely with imports. A lot of farmers have reported losses.

Kim Chi 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

The southern region is entering the peak harvest season for many fruits like durian, mango, rambutan, avocado, mangosteen, and jackfruit, but farmers are suffering from poor harvests.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Quad countries’ economic prosperity network plan is expected to bring great opportunity to Vietnam’s enterprises.

BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

