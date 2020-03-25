Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 02:27:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million

 
 
13/04/2020    02:25 GMT+7

Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

thai stark corporation pcl swallows vietnamese cable manufacturers for 240 million

Stark Corporation PCL found great synergies in its domestic and international markets with the two Vietnamese companies

The transaction was implemented by Stark Corporation’s subsidiary Phelps Dodge International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading Thai and Southeast Asian wire and cable manufacturer.

According to newswire Dealstreestasia, the overall business of the company and the target companies is similar and complement the company’s core business and also enhance the competitive advantages of the group in domestic and international markets.

The transaction represents the largest inbound private sector industrial transaction in Vietnam in the last three years. according to Mergermarket. It reflects the continued attractiveness of the Vietnamese domestic market, and Vietnam’s strong regional position within the ASEAN.

Thipha is the second-largest manufacturer of electrical cables and wires in Vietnam, with a business presence throughout Vietnam and Southeast Asia. It has established strong market positions across the business-to-government and the business-to-business market segments both domestically and overseas. Dovina manufactures copper wire, copper rods, aluminum rods, and processes PVC and XLPE compound plastic products. They are among the 100 largest private companies in Vietnam.

 

Stark Corporation is a publicly-listed investment holding company which focuses on investment in manufacturing and services in the industrial sector. Its core subsidiary, Phelps Dodge International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., is a wire and cable manufacturer with a track record spanning five decades and a reputation for the highest quality and world-class standards. PDITL is a market leader in Thailand and Southeast Asia, and is recognised in both local and international markets in over 30 countries around the world.

According to information released by ABB Vina Cable, among more than 200 electric wire production and trading enterprises across the country, only about 20 per cent have products that meet TCVN standards and have invested in building and branding, the rest are industrial enterprises. VIR

Kim Oanh

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Nguyen Kim completely bought by Thailand's Central Group

Nguyen Kim completely bought by Thailand's Central Group

Once the first and the largest distributor of home appliances, Nguyen Kim has lost its market share as its rival expanded too rapidly.

 
 

Other News

.
PouYuen Vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent COVID-19
PouYuen Vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggested the prime minister to suspend the operations of PouYuen Vietnam for three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.

PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: The US clothing firms now making gowns and gloves
Coronavirus: The US clothing firms now making gowns and gloves
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Companies want to help supply medical equipment but a decentralised response can be "chaotic".

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?
Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 12
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The warnings about bad air quality in Hanoi and HCM City given by forecasting centers in late 2019 could lead to a stronger electric motorbike market.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 