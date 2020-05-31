Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 15:34:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco

 
 
01/06/2020    14:19 GMT+7

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco

 Sabeco is the largest brewer in Vietnam.

Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (ThaiBev) has rejected rumors that it was seeking a buyer for Sabeco, the largest brewage company in Vietnam.

“THBEV wishes to clarify that these claims are entirely without merit and that the Company has no intention of selling its businesses in Vietnam in any way,” the Thai beverage giant said in a filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange on May 29.

On the contrary, the company said it remains fully committed to realizing the full potential of its core businesses in Vietnam, in particular Sabeco, and “aims to solidify its position as the largest beverage company in Southeast Asia and a leader in beer.”

ThaiBev spent nearly US$5 billion to acquire a majority stake of Sabeco, which stands for Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation, at a price of VND320,000 (US$13.7) a share in 2017. Sabeco shares ended at VND176,400 (US$7.5) apiece on May 29, or a loss of 45% against its purchasing price. Sabeco is now valued at VND113.12 trillion (US$4.83 billion).

This is not the first time ThaiBev, which fully owns Vietnam Beverage Co. – the largest shareholder of Sabeo with a 53.6% stake, has denied such rumors.

At end-2019, Financial Times reported that ThaiBev planned to split its beer business to go IPO in Singapore for expected proceeds of US$2.5 billion. In a filing after that, ThaiBev said Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets and is integral to its goal of becoming a stable and sustainable leader in Southeast Asia’s beverage industry.”

 

ThaiBev repeated the same wording in its May 29 announcement. “The Company is confident that its businesses in Vietnam will continue to support its dedication to its vision of growth and diversity, and it remains steadfast in its commitment to making Sabeco the pride of Vietnam.”

The Thai company tipped that since the acquisition, Sabeco achieved a 5% increase in net sales in 2018 and continued to deliver a strong performance in 2019, reporting a further 5% increase in net sales and a net profit growth of 22%.

Sabeco pays generous dividends annually.

Vietnam is the largest beer market in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia after Japan and China. Hanoitimes

Minh Anh

ThaiBev denies it will sell stake in Sabeco

ThaiBev denies it will sell stake in Sabeco

Thailand’s Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd has denied it is seeking potential investors to buy its business in Viet Nam.

How is Sabeco faring now?

How is Sabeco faring now?

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend the expiry for locomotives and carriages by three years.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Resolution No. 84.

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Vietcombank and Vietnam Airlines spend VND40 million a month on each employee, much higher than other enterprises.

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam is expected to see a new foreign direct investment (FDI) wave as more foreign companies plan to move investment into the country.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 