Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards

 
 
29/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Increasing chartered capital is the most important task for the four state-owned commercial banks. If their CARs are lower than Basel II standards, they will have to restrict lending.

The ‘big four’, including Vietcombank, BIDV, Agribank and VietinBank, now feel pressure as their CARs have been declining over the last few years.

Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards



Agribank’s CAR at the end of March was 6.9 percent and it is likely to fall to 6.1 percent by 2021 if it cannot raise charter capital, far from the minimum required CAR of 8 percent.

As for VietinBank, the CAR was 9.25 percent if calculating in accordance with the guidance in Circular 36. The figure would be lower under Circular 41.

The CARs of Vietcombank and BIDV are also low. They tried to increase capital by issuing additional shares and bonds to increase 2-tier capital. But the issuance campaigns were below expectations.

The four state-owned banks account for 40 percent of the total credit market share. Their failure to increase charter capital not only leads to smaller market share, but will also affect credit to the whole economy.

“Covid-19 has big impact on the economy, and ensuring the safety and health of the banking system has become extremely important. Only a powerful banking system can support the economy,” said Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV.

In the case of Agribank, for example, if it is allocated VND3.5 trillion in Q3, the outstanding loans would increase by VND60 trillion which means the profit would increase by VND1.2 trillion and the tax to the state would increase by VND500 billion. If so, the state’s capital would increase by VND380 billion.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, deputy CEO of Agribank, said if the bank cannot raise capital to satisfy Basel II standards, its ability to provide capital and reduce interest rates to support customers will decrease.

As Agribank provides 50 percent of loans in rural areas, its decreases in providing capital will adversely affect the production and income of millions of clients who are individuals and business households in rural areas.

Agribank’s capital increase plan is expected to receive National Assembly’s approval soon. To date, 18 banks in Vietnam, including two foreign and 16 Vietnamese banks, have been approved to apply Basel II as stipulated in Circular 41.

The banks can satisfy the requirement on the minimum CAR of 8 percent. Techcombank’s CAR is 16.6 percent, VP Bank 11.1, HD Bank and MB Bank 11, ACB 10.9 and MSB 10.25 percent.

The State Bank of Vietnam plans to grant higher credit growth rate limits than the average limit to these banks, which means opportunities for the banks to expand market share.

Thanh Lich 

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence

The "money burning" race in the local e-commerce scene is not over yet, with all Big Four competitors scampering to gain a larger market share.

‘Big four’ banks turn into ‘big two’

‘Big four’ banks turn into ‘big two’

With Vietcombank making up 40 percent of total profit of four state-owned banks, the competition among the ‘big four’ banks has been reduced to the ‘big two’.

 
 

Other News

.
Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The coffee giant said it would pause advertising on some platforms in an effort to address hate speech.

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

M&amp;A deals increase during time of crisis
M&A deals increase during time of crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

. Latest news

