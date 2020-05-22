Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 16:04:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The business fields expected to bounce back after the epidemic

 
 
28/05/2020    15:56 GMT+7

Biotechnology, online retail, fintech, and green real estate are expected to prosper during the post-COVID period.

Biotechnology and AI

In early February, when coronavirus began spreading rapidly in Wuhan City, China, early detection of infection cases put into quarantine was a big challenge for medical workers.

The business fields expected to bounce back after the epidemic



To solve the problem, Alibaba joined forces with Damo Academy to develop an AI-based patient identification system. The equipment just needed 20 seconds to discover coronavirus infected patients with the high accuracy of 96 percent.

Analysts believe that the post-Covid-19 period will witness an investment capital flow into biotechnology and AI.

Harvard Business Review reported that AI analyzed biological structure more accurately and has high data processing speed. The combination of AI and biotechnology promises to control and prevent the spread of similar epidemics in the future.

Covid-19 has changed consumers’ habits. A survey by Nielsen Vietnam found that urban habits of going shopping at supermarkets and traditional markets have dropped by 50 percent, while the number of online shopping transactions increased by 25 percent.

Online retail and fast delivery

 

Covid-19 has changed consumers’ habits. A survey by Nielsen Vietnam found that urban habits of going shopping at supermarkets and traditional markets have dropped by 50 percent, while the number of online shopping transactions increased by 25 percent.

The number of transactions via e-commerce sites has soared. Tiki, Lazada and Shopee reported twofold to fourfold increases in numbers of orders they receive daily. Co-op Mart reported that its online orders increased by 4-5 times.

Realizing the online shopping boom, Grab, an e-hailing app has launched GrabMart service, while The Gioi Di Dong has introduced shopping service for clients.

The online retail market has been growing well in recent years, by 39 percent over the last five years, higher than the 10per cent growth rate of the traditional retail market. However Covid-19 could serve as a ‘catalyst’ that helps accelerate the development of the online market.

Fintech boom

In an effort to restrict the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the government recommended people make non-cash payments for goods and services. This explains the sharp rise in the number and value of online transactions via internet banking and e-wallets.

The non-cash payment wave is expected to become even stronger in the future when people have confidence in service quality, speed and efficiency. JP Morgan reported that 19 percent of e-commerce transaction value in Vietnam is carried out via e-wallets.

The figure is equal to cash payment, but lower than card payment (34 percent) and bank transfer (22 percent).

Green real estate on the rise

The epidemic reflected the polluting living environment. Environment quality, green utilities, green building materials and environment-friendly technologies will be of great concern.

The awareness of living green and healthy will also bring opportunities to the ‘second home’ market, helping the market recover and even explode in some localities. 

Mai Lan

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA

Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 28
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Eximbank delays AGM to June 30, adjusting business plan for 2020

More leg room needed for Vietnamese aviation
More leg room needed for Vietnamese aviation
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite potent financial support from the government, Vietnamese aviation giants are pinned to the ground by the global lockdown, signalling continuous hard rocks in the months to come.

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam
FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam plans to enact a law to fight against the transfer pricing tax in an effort to enforce transfer pricing rules more aggressively, according to Cao Anh Tuan, general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'
Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A giant fund is proposed, some of it raised on capital markets, but several countries express doubts.

Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

FDI enterprises have been gradually recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the assistance from local authorities and the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Governments in Asia and the Pacific must think about two things when restarting their economies: when to do it and how.

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

The dilemma of commercial banks
The dilemma of commercial banks
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Banks have been warned of a sharp profit decline because of minus credit growth and higher provisions against risks.

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While other countries are setting up specific and clear priorities to attract FDI projects, Vietnam is still pursuing a strategy with multiple targets that could lead to missed opportunities.

Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

There is likely false play in the way livestock companies calculate the selling price of live pigs, which is helping them maintain stellar profits in spite of the government’s calls to stabilise prices.  

Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Simplifying administrative procedures is critical to revitalise business after the COVID-19 pandemic.          

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Though receiving some guests during the April holiday, hotels are still not doing well. Some have had to close and others are operating at a moderate level.

Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

In order to revive an economy left undermined by the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, what matters most to Vietnam is taking advantage of its current potential and seizing new opportunities to bolster growth.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Exports shrink to lowest in first half of May

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of permanent Government members in Hanoi on May 26 to discuss the development of key economic zones (EZs).

Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe.

Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to take big losses because of Covid-19, other businesses have reported profits with 2-digit growth rates.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 