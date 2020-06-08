Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 08:16:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement

 
 
09/06/2020    08:11 GMT+7

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
Do Van Sinh. — Photo thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

Why did the disbursement of public investment remain low in the first five months of this year despite many efforts?

Slow disbursement of public investment has always been a "dark spot" in economic activities in recent years. Although the Government and the Prime Minister have frequently urged and promoted ministries and localities to accelerate public investment, this situation has not improved much.

However, the disbursement is uneven in ministries, sectors and localities. Some have been working well but some have not. This shows that the main reason is in the organisation of the implementation.  There are also some problems coming from the legal regulations but this is not the main cause. The revised Law on Public Investment (amended) came into effect on January 1 this year, removing some legal difficulties.

Therefore, I think that the main reason of the slow disbursement of public investment is due to subjective factors, especially the limitations in management, administration and implementation such as investment procedures and capital plan details have been slowly worked on, site clearance has not been completely resolved while the contractor selection and construction have been carried out slowly. A number of ministries, sectors, localities and project management boards have not been proactive or drastic in co-ordinating and directing the administration. The role and responsibility of the head have not been upheld.

How do you evaluate the ability to complete the disbursement plan this year?

Last year, we had many drastic measures to speed up disbursement. We disbursed about VND325 trillion (US$14.4 billion), about 75 per cent of the plan. Meanwhile, the plan to disburse public investment this year is VND700 trillion, twice as much as last year. Over the first five months, the disbursement to date is estimated at about 26 per cent of the plan, although slightly better than last year, the rate is still low. Therefore, disbursing all the planned VND700 trillion this year will be very difficult, even impossible.

However, with the revised Law on Public Investment taking effect this year and the Government decree detailing the implementation of a number of articles of the law in April, the disbursements may be somewhat faster.

 

All projects are ready for procedures and have completed requirements and are just waiting for implementation or completion of unfinished components. Therefore, we can accelerate to disburse all the planned capital of VND700 trillion. This is a very important driving force for the economy, especially in the context of weak supply and demand of the private sector due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What should we do to further speed up the disbursement process?

Since the beginning of the year, the Government and the Prime Minister have frequently urged and emphasised the importance of public investment disbursement. In late May, the Prime Minister made a written request to the provincial and municipal Party secretaries, ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, government-attached agencies, and chairmen of people's committees of provinces and cities, asking them to focus on directing and speeding up the disbursement of public investment capital this year and consider this the main political task of the year. In this document, the Prime Minister also requested for sanctions to strictly punish those who intentionally cause difficulties, hinder and slow the progress of implementation and disbursement. The role and responsibility of the leader will be upheld.

These are the right and necessary solutions but they are still not drastic enough. It is important to clarify each step, each task to be completed within a specific time, with the specific person taking responsibility. Frankly speaking, in many places, the organisational structure of implementing public investment projects is problematic. Through supervision, we know there are project management directors who are not doing the right jobs, have poor organisational capacity, while managing a lot of money. The regulations on the head’s responsibility have not been clear so no one has been disciplined for causing slow disbursement. We must have a clear process of review and punish.

There is not much time left from now until the end of the year and I think that some processes related to public investment under the authority of the National Assembly can be handed to the Government. For example, the transfer of capital sources between ministries, sectors, localities should be carried out by the Government, creating maximum conditions for the Government to accelerate disbursement this time.  VNS/TBTC

Vietnamese National Assembly adopts Law on Public Investment

Vietnamese National Assembly adopts Law on Public Investment

New hallmark ­revisions to the existing Law on Public Investment have been established in the picture of public ­investment in Vietnam, enabling the ­country to invest in projects more effectively.

Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: expert

Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: expert

The private sector in Viet Nam should receive support to become a pillar of the local economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG Group.

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 