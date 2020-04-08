Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis

 
 
09/04/2020    09:38 GMT+7

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

The latest report of HIS Markit showed the sharpest PMI decline in the last nine years since the day the firm began conducting market surveys and collecting data in Vietnam.

The decline is even sharper than the record decrease in July 2012.

The index may see a further decrease as more and more businesses have had to halt production activities in the first half of April as per the government’s request in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Covid-19 had strong adverse impact on Vietnam’s manufacturing sector in March 2020 with the output, number of orders and jobs in the month seeing record decreases. The optimism about business also dropped to a low when manufacturers showed concerns about the tile period for the epidemic to be contained.

Forty-two of polled businesses said the output fell by the end of Q1. The sharp decreases occurred in all three fields – consumer goods, intermediate goods and basic investment goods.

Andrew Harker from HIS Markit said it is not a surprise that Covid-19 has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s manufacturing sector.

Because of the input material shortage, the input production cost increased slightly in March. Meanwhile, the prices of finished products saw a sharp decrease, the sharpest since July 2012.

More than one quarter of businesses predicted an output decrease in the year to come. However, less than 39 percent of businesses think the output will be higher than the current level.
 

“Many of the survey’s parameters have dropped to record lows and business optimism has decreased. The key issue is when the international community can control the pandemic. When this happens, the output will increase again,” Harker said.

According to Vitas, the countries which consume large proportions of Vietnam’s textiles and garments, including the US (which consumes 50 percent of export turnover) and the EU (12 percent), have fallen into crisis because of the pandemic.

Big brands in the world have cut orders and closed their shops in March and April, while some brands have announced closure until June.

Tuoi Tre cited a report of MOLISA (the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs) as showing that 10 percent of businesses had to scale down production in February, while the figure was 15 percent in the first two weeks of March.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi Taxation Agency reported that more than 9,000 business households in the city shut down or suspended business in the first two months of the year. Of this, 3,000 business households said they gave up or suspended business because of Covid-19.

Mai Lan 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

President Rouhani warns IMF against “discrimination”, amid reports of US opposition to request.

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Novaland Group, a leading real estate developer in Vietnam, received the second disbursement of US$101 million from the international syndicated loan worth $250 million in late March 2020. 

BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Latest news

