Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/08/2020 22:04:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The opportunities for Vietnam to ‘create miracles’ have come

13/08/2020    21:00 GMT+7

Vietnam is a beneficiary from the US-China trade war and has successfully avoided the serious damages that Covid-19 has caused to the global economy, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Qualcomm, the US giant chip manufacturer, has recently announced that it will set up its first testing lab in Vietnam. The decision not just serves as a backup plan for the US-China war escalation, but also as Qualcomm’s strategy to target potential Vietnamese clients such as VinSmart, BKAV and Viettel.

The opportunities for Vietnam to ‘create miracles’ have come


Luxshare ICT, one of assemblers of AirPods for Apple, has begun a recruitment campaign in Vietnam. It is seeking thousands of workers for the factory in Van Trung IZ in Bac Giang province, its second factory in Vietnam. The first is located in Quang Chau IZ.

Analysts say that the moves of Qualcomm and Luxshare ICT show that Vietnam is the most reasonable choice for investors who plan to relocate their production out of China.

According to Don Lam, co-founder of VinaCapital, in the deglobalization process, not all countries can be as attractive as Vietnam.

Vietnam is a beneficiary from the US-China trade war and has successfully avoided the serious damages that Covid-19 has caused to the global economy.

“Vietnam is among the countries foreign investors consider in their plans to set up new factories,” he said.

 

Investors are also interested in real estate and financial services.

KKR, the investment fund from the US and Temasek from Singapore have spent $650 million to invest in Vinhomes, a well-known real estate name, a move that marks recovery of M&A capital inflow after the social distancing period.

With the deal, KKR wants to exploit the increasingly high housing demand from the middle class in Vietnam, and the infrastructure and IZ projects that Vinhomes plans to develop.

Ashish Shastry of KKR said that KKR plans to increase its investment scale in Vietnam by three times at least in the next decade.

The real estate sector is also the ‘aiming point’ of SoftBank Ventures Asia which has joined forces with Gaw Capital to pour $25 million into Popzy, a proptech startup.

More recently, the Japanese investor Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance acquired 49 percent of shares of VietinBank Leasing in anticipation of the increased demand for leasing if SMEs meet difficulties in accessing bank loans.

The IZs located on advantageous positions are also targeted by foreign investors. According to Savills Vietnam, investors from Asia Pacific, Australia, the UK and US want to join the industrial real estate market in Vietnam.

Savills Vietnam’s Matthew Powell commented that the appearance of many international investors affirms the strong development of the Vietnamese market, not only in industrial real estate, but in other related fields as well.

Translated by Kim Chi 

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam

Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam

The 'new normal' is accelerating the trend of foreign investors relocating production lines to Vietnam, according to Bizlive.

 
 

Other News

.
How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

“If enterprises want to join the global supply chain, don’t think local,” said Nguyen Anh Tuan from Samsung Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 13
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects installed

Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming
Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

An ‘IZ race’ has kicked off in the last 30 years, where local authorities have rushed to set up as many IZs as possible, not considering the possible occupancy rate and economic efficiency, reported Tien Phong.

Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

As of July, businesses nationwide owed social insurance premiums totalling over 20.6 trillion VND ($887.6 million) due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI).

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Macau has taken its first steps on the road to recovery as the casino capital starts issuing tourist visas again.

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.

VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Passenger transportation units, especially airlines and railways, had not yet recovered fully from the first COVID-19 outbreak when the second outbreak occurred and dealt another blow.

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets
Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The obvious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include the rapid increase in online payment services and digital banking across Southeast Asia.

Trade upswing pressures local ports
Trade upswing pressures local ports
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

After long expectations, EU businesses now have unprecedented market access to Vietnam’s inland shipping services, which heralds a great deal more competition as well as mounting pressure on the local seaport infrastructure.

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam may break a 10-year trend by not increasing regional minimum wages for private businesses in 2021 to help ease the financial burden on those ailing from the pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s e-commerce saw a 30 percent growth rate from 2016 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning. The country aims to have 55 percent of population shopping online by 2025.

Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

While recovering from the disruption caused by the pandemic, transport businesses in Vietnam will have to invest even more time and money to change the colour of their licence plates in line with the latest policies.

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

While flashy profit figures have made the real estate market an attractive target for many developers, the doors remain partly shut for newcomers.

Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam’s timber industry grew by 6.2 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Tuesday they have granted a US$70 million loan to Vietnamese Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp). 

Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

A policy allowing investors to bid on solar power prices is being developed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT). It is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister this August and applied this year.

Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

More News
. Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     