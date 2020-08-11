The opportunities for Vietnam to ‘create miracles’ have come

Vietnam is a beneficiary from the US-China trade war and has successfully avoided the serious damages that Covid-19 has caused to the global economy, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Qualcomm, the US giant chip manufacturer, has recently announced that it will set up its first testing lab in Vietnam. The decision not just serves as a backup plan for the US-China war escalation, but also as Qualcomm’s strategy to target potential Vietnamese clients such as VinSmart, BKAV and Viettel.



Luxshare ICT, one of assemblers of AirPods for Apple, has begun a recruitment campaign in Vietnam. It is seeking thousands of workers for the factory in Van Trung IZ in Bac Giang province, its second factory in Vietnam. The first is located in Quang Chau IZ.



Analysts say that the moves of Qualcomm and Luxshare ICT show that Vietnam is the most reasonable choice for investors who plan to relocate their production out of China.



According to Don Lam, co-founder of VinaCapital, in the deglobalization process, not all countries can be as attractive as Vietnam.

“Vietnam is among the countries foreign investors consider in their plans to set up new factories,” he said.

Investors are also interested in real estate and financial services.



KKR, the investment fund from the US and Temasek from Singapore have spent $650 million to invest in Vinhomes, a well-known real estate name, a move that marks recovery of M&A capital inflow after the social distancing period.



With the deal, KKR wants to exploit the increasingly high housing demand from the middle class in Vietnam, and the infrastructure and IZ projects that Vinhomes plans to develop.



Ashish Shastry of KKR said that KKR plans to increase its investment scale in Vietnam by three times at least in the next decade.



The real estate sector is also the ‘aiming point’ of SoftBank Ventures Asia which has joined forces with Gaw Capital to pour $25 million into Popzy, a proptech startup.



More recently, the Japanese investor Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance acquired 49 percent of shares of VietinBank Leasing in anticipation of the increased demand for leasing if SMEs meet difficulties in accessing bank loans.



The IZs located on advantageous positions are also targeted by foreign investors. According to Savills Vietnam, investors from Asia Pacific, Australia, the UK and US want to join the industrial real estate market in Vietnam.



Savills Vietnam’s Matthew Powell commented that the appearance of many international investors affirms the strong development of the Vietnamese market, not only in industrial real estate, but in other related fields as well.

