07/06/2020 18:10:52 (GMT +7)
The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions

 
 
07/06/2020    18:00 GMT+7

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

The dollar price has been rising since Covid-19 broke out and reached the VND23,600 per dollar threshold, which means a 1.7 percent increase over the end of 2019.

Indonesia’s rupiah even lost 15 percent of its value against the greenback.

This was because investors feared that money would be withdrawn from developing countries. The foreign currency supply in the market also decreased because of export interruption.

Therefore, it was a big surprise that the dollar depreciated in recent days.

The dollar price has decreased by VND200 per dollar despite big trade deficit of $2 billion in both April and the first half of May, attributed to the sharp fall of 50 percent of Samsung’s mobile phone exports, and 30 percent decrease of textiles and garments, and footwear products.

Analysts don’t think that the current forex market conditions are favorable for dong appreciation. It is now time for foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) to transfer their profits abroad after releasing audited finance reports on March 31, which has led to the higher dollar demand.

Explaining the dollar price decrease despite unfavorable conditions, analysts said the supply is higher than the demand. The supply comes from either domestic sources (people and businesses increase the sale of dollars to banks), or the external market.

There is low possibility for the first scenario, because Vietnamese and businesses have gradually given up the habit of hoarding dollars for the last two years, as the local currency has been stable. This means that the amount of idle dollars is not enough to sell to banks.

Though affirming that the dollar supply is from external sources, analysts still cannot say which ‘external sources’.

These could be from disbursement by foreign invested projects, from M&A deals, kieu hoi (overseas remittances), or from banks’ and enterprises’ borrowing from foreign sources.

An analyst commented that foreign portfolio investors and overseas Vietnamese can see big investment opportunity now, when the dollar yield in the international market is low.


They just need to borrow dollars in the international market at the interest rate of 1-3 percent per annum and convert into dong with the hedging cost of 2-3 percent to deposit at Vietnam’s banks at the interest rate of 6-7 percent per annum. This can bring a yield of 2-3 percent per annum.

The analyst also said that with Vietnam being invited to join Quad+ and expecting a new FDI wave, foreign investors have more confidence in their business opportunities in Vietnam.

Le Ha 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.

 
 

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Quad countries’ economic prosperity network plan is expected to bring great opportunity to Vietnam’s enterprises.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The new draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is being discussed at the National Assembly, and set to be voted on June 18 which also specifies PPP-based investment in the country’s power grids and power plants.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Hanoi to hold investment-development cooperation conference

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Nguyen Chi Dung warned that many Vietnam businesses may fall into foreign hands because of the pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Businesses in the leather and footwear industry await the ratification of the EVFTA to cash in on the enormous tax incentives coming with the landmark deal.

BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Despite second home and holiday property being assessed as a top-quality segment for both investors and developers, disputes remain due to the lack of a legal framework.

BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed reducing the road maintenance fees by 15 per cent and making business conditions for transport enterprises easier to help them overcome financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

