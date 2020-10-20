Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving

21/10/2020    09:13 GMT+7

The businesses owned by Dang Thanh Tam and Dang Thi Hoang Phuong have shown signs of strong recovery as a new FDI wave is expected to come, which will strengthen the industrial real estate market.

The People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province has released a decision on approving the joint name of Saigontel, the Saigon Construction JSC (SCC and the Kinh Bac Urban Area Development Corporation (KBC) as a shortlisted investor to implement the Nam Vung Tau New Urban Area project.

The decision on approving the joint name of Saigontel, SCC and KBC as a shortlisted investor to implement the Nam Vung Tau New Urban Area project.

The Nam Vung Tau New Urban Area project was previously named Vung Tau PetroVietnam New Urban Area, registered by Petroland. The investor planned to start construction in 2010, but the project had been postponed until the end of 2019, when the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial authorities revoked the investment license.

The project, covering an area of 69.46 hectres in wards 10 and 11 of Vung Tau City, capitalized at VND4.62 trillion, is seeking new investors.

The joint name of Saigontel – SCC – KBC has been shortlisted to implement the project. Two of the three names, Saigontel and KBC, are very familiar to people as they belong to the well-known businessman Dang Thanh Tam. Meanwhile, SCC was founded by Dang Thi Hoang Phuong, the younger sister of Tam.

This is a new positive sign for the enterprises of the businessmen belonging to Dang family after nearly one decade in difficulties.

Tam’s KBC recently has been continuously mobilizing capital from corporate bond issuance to implement a series of real estate projects under execution, mostly IZ projects, including Quang Chau IZ, Nam Son Hap Linh IZ, Tan Phu Trung IZ. There are also two large urban area projects, namely Phuc Ninh in Bac Ninh and Trang Due in Hai Phong City.

As such, if nothing changes, Tam’s KBC will continue making heavy investment in the industrial real estate projects (IZ) nationwide, and urban real estate in Bac Ninh and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

 

The businesses owned by Tam are believed to recover considerably recently with more projects under implementation. Tam’s elder sister, Dang Thi Hoang Yen, has also made an impressive comeback after 10 years with her presence at the 2020 shareholders’ meeting.

However, analysts say that it is now a ‘sensitive’ moment, with a lot of opportunities as well as risks as the world is still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prices of industrial real estate shares escalated recently as US-China tension increases and as Vietnam tries to grab opportunities to attract foreign investors.

ITA shares of Itaco owned by Yen has seen prices increasing by 2.5 times within the last six months, from VND2,500 per share to VND5,000.

Meanwhile, the price of KBC has increased from VND10,000 per share in late March to VND14,600 per share. 

V. Ha

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Forty-seven outward investment projects have an accumulated loss of $1.048 billion, according to the government’s report on the financial situation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-invested enterprises, submitted to the National Assembly.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

