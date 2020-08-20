Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/08/2020 13:07:18 (GMT +7)
To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed

21/08/2020    13:03 GMT+7

Large cities in Vietnam, especially tourism sites, are rushing to develop a night-time economy with the aim of becoming ‘sleepless cities’.

Huynh Van Son, chair of Ngoi Sao Bien Sai Gon, a tourism company, told Nguoilaodong Newspaper he is very busy these days planning to open Grand World Night Market on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang province by year end.

The project is very promising, following the success of Phu Quoc Night Market. Son believes it will make a great contribution to the local economic development in the post-Covid-19 period.

The night-time economy concept became better known in Vietnam after the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to build a plan to develop a night-time economy.

The ministry thinks that such an economy, to some extent, has already been developed in Vietnam under different manifestations, from night walking streets, shopping areas, food areas, night markets, bars and street entertainment activities.

Hanoi kicked off night-time economic activities five years ago in old residential quarters. On September 1, 2016, the municipal authorities launched a walking space in Hoan Kiem Lake and neighboring areas.

To facilitate night services in old residential quarters, the shops there are allowed to open until 2 am, while night markets are opened on three last days of week. Cultural and art performances are also allowed to be organized on three days.

The central province of Quang Binh is designing night tourism products, including a tour to discover Dong Hoi City with trams (there are more than 100 trams), the Dong Hoi Night Market, and night entertainment services in Phong Nha – Ke Bang area.

 

Meanwhile, Hue City is running the ‘Sang va Song’ (light and life) project which aims to provide more night services to travelers and locals.

However, as commented by MPI, night-time economic activities are just carried out on a small scale and in only some urban areas and tourism centers such as Hanoi, HCM City, Da Nang, Hoi An ancient town and Hue.

Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, deputy director of Khanh Hoa provincial Tourism Department, told Nguoilaodong that night-time economic activities in localities are just usually single activities organized by some tourism companies.

She admitted that in 2019, Nha Trang City received 7.2 million travelers, including 3 million foreigners, but the travelers mostly spent money on food and daytime entertainment services.

Duong Phu Nam, CEO of Sun World, cited a recommendation of the World Bank in 2019 that Vietnam needs to develop a sustainable tourism ecosystem, which comprises a night-time economy.

“We receive big amounts of foreign travelers, but if we cannot do this well, travelers won’t be willing to spend money,” he said. 

Le Ha

Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

