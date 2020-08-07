Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion

07/08/2020    11:54 GMT+7

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Transactions at a Viettel store. Viettel tops the list with a brand value of over $2.9 billion. — Photo courtesy of the group

 
Forbes has announced the list of top 50 brands this year with total value rising by 22 per cent to more than $12.6 billion.

Military-run telecom giant Viettel tops the list with a brand value of over $2.9 billion, followed by Vinamilk, the country’s biggest dairy company, at more than $2.4 billion.

Telecom giant VNPT is in third place at $509 million.

The rest of the top 10 are brewer Sabeco, real estate corporation Vinhomes, telecom MobiFone, food group Masan Consumer, State-owned Vietcombank, IT giant FPT, and mall operator Vincom Retail.

 

The ranking was classified by industry. Most of the companies have operating time of more than 10 years. The food and beverage and financial services industries continue to dominate the list with nine representatives each. They were followed by real estate, IT, and retail.

Forbes Viet Nam made this list according to the method of Forbes in the US, calculating the contribution of the brands in their business performance. The most valuable brands achieved a large turnover in the industries where the brands play a leading role. After making a preliminary list of more than 100 strong brands with high coverage and consumer awareness, Forbes Viet Nam calculated the before-tax income and interest, then determined the value of intangible assets. The calculation is based on the financial statements of the companies.

The final brand value is determined based on the industry average price-earnings ratio (P/E). For unlisted companies, this magazine applies a comparative approach to listed companies in the same industry and the same size to determine brand value.

However, Forbes Viet Nam also noted that they did not calculate the brand of monopoly businesses, wholesalers and those which do not affect user behaviour.

Forbes Viet Nam acknowledged that there was not enough information to determine the brand value of some large State-owned and private enterprises when they did not disclose data. Therefore, public companies accounted for a large proportion of the list. — VNS

 
 

.
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

Public companies may receive a penalty of VND2-3 billion ($87,120-$130,700) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Despite a serious dip in local production caused by the health crisis, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide this year, with the economy forecast to stay among the few nations with positive growth.

If the $15 billion LNG project of Millenium Group is approved, it will contribute to making the Nam Van Phong area the largest LNG centre in Southeast Asia.

In life, economic and health gains are not always equal. This is true for individuals and for countries. While Vietnam has managed to contain the pandemic so far, its economy has been hurt in recent months. 

Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

 Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Viet Nam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees.

The moves taken by Apple recently have led people to think that the world’s leading phone manufacturer is planning production of iPhones in Vietnam.

Thailand’s Banpu and its power business arm Banpu Power (BPP) have joined forces to acquire El Wind Mui Dinh, an onshore wind farm in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, in a deal worth $66 million.

