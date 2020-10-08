Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

09/10/2020    14:42 GMT+7

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped sharply. 

In July last year, tra fish had hit the lowest levels in 10 years, with the wholesale price in the Mekong Delta falling by VND2,000 per kilogramme from a month earlier to VND22,000-23,000 (US$0.95-1) for type one fish (weighing 800-900g), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s agricultural market development and processing department.

The situation this year is even worse, with the wholesale price of tra now only around VND20,000, and farmers having to run around to finding buyers.

Many pangasius farming households and export firms have suffered as a result of the falling prices and stagnant export markets.

This year, exports of the country’s two main seafood products, tra fish and shrimp, have been down sharply.

Tra exports have been particularly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first half of the year, they were down 31 per cent to US$612.3 million, according to VASEP.

Shipments to all 10 leading markets decreased, including by 15.5 per cent year-on-year to China, 24.4 per cent to the US and 36.6 per cent to the EU.

Declining new orders, high inventories and low export prices have caused profits of businesses and fish-farming households to plummet, with many even suffering losses, VASEP said.

Tran Van Ngoan, a tra fish farmer in Hau Giang Province’s Phung Hiep District, said he has had to take his fish to the roadside to sell.

 

He can only sell around a hundred kilogrammes a day while his output is 50 tonnes this season.

Phan Thanh Phong, a tra farmer in Hau Giang Province’s Phung Hiep District, said his family has 40 tonnes for export.

Normally the fish is harvested to sell to export processing plants when it reaches a weight of 0.8-1kg, but his fish is now more than six months old and weighs 1.4kg but there are no buyers, he said.

He had to run around to find a company that agreed to buy the fish for VND19,000 per kilogramme, making him lose VND3,000-VND4,000 per kilogramme.

Besides households, fish companies also suffered losses due to falling export prices and lack of orders.

According to VASEP, the COVID-19 pandemic has strongly affected the global seafood industry, leading to a reduction in demand and causing orders to shrink by 35-50 per cent.

The Dong Thap Province-based Vinh Hoan Company said that second-quarter profit halved to VND215 billion ($9.2 million) year-on-year.

Nam Viet Corporation saw second-quarter profit decrease by 79 per cent year-on-year to VND32 billion. VNS

Other News

.
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

Husbandry to undergo modernisation
Husbandry to undergo modernisation
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

The long battle inside the biggest construction company in Vietnam has come to an end with the departure of a successful businessman.

VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnam aims to raise its renewable energy sources to 15-20 per cent of the total energy supply by 2030 and 25-30 cent by 2045.

Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day
‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Duc Long Gia Lai and Diem Thong Nhat were top names in the news last week.

Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion
Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover for agricultural, forestry and fishery products in January-September was estimated at nearly US$52.8 billion, making for a trade surplus of $7.2 billion,

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Processing-manufacturing companies optimistic about Q4 business outlook

How to keep the sun always shining?
How to keep the sun always shining?
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September
Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Manufacturing sector returned to growth in September as concerns around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country eased. Both output and new orders increased, while business confidence strengthened, and the rate of job cuts softened.

Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vietnam’s economy and has posted a range of achievements in the 30 years since the country’s economic reform (Doi Moi) process got underway.

