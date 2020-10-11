Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/10/2020 08:19:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tra fish swimming back to local market

14/10/2020    07:12 GMT+7

Turning away from the uphill battle in exports due to COVID-19, tra fish producers have set an eye on the domestic market.

tra fish swimming back to local market

Tra fish producers are turning to the local market to balance out reduced exports

After a sharp decrease in the first half of the year, seafood exports have recently begin a gradual recovery. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the export turnover of seafood in September 2020 reached $820 million, up 0.6 per cent on-year.

Aggregated for the first nine months, seafood export turnover reached $6.03 billion, down 3 per cent on-year. While this is still a drop, it shows budding recovery as exports were down 14 and 9 per cent in the first and second quarters.

Shrimp exports made up the lion's share of exports with 44 per cent, while the contribution of tra fish dropped to 17.6 per cent.

In a talk with VIR, Pham Minh Thien, CEO of Co May Group, a tra fish exporter based in Dong Thap province, said that the global health crisis has significantly impacted the export-import activities of his company. "Local consumption declined by 30 per cent during the pandemic and the drop in export markets were even worse."

In previous years, China, the US, and the EU were the country's largest tra fish export markets. However, orders from these markets have decreased since the pandemic broke out. In the first seven months, the total export turnover of tra fish to the US reached $133.7 million, down 20.2 per cent on-year. 

Meanwhile, as of the middle of August, tra fish exports to China reached $271 million, decreasing by 22.6 per cent on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP). This was caused by the interruption of trade, transport, supply chains, as well as the decline of consumption by households, restaurants, and the services sector in most markets. VASEP also warned that if COVID-19 is not controlled soon, seafood exports will fall further in the coming months.

 

Against this situation, most seafood producers have considered solutions to strengthen exports to markets that have managed to exert control over the pandemic to offset the loss from the US, China, and the EU. The local market is emerging as a good choice to increase consumption while other markets rebound.

Thien from Co May Group said that all businesses are expanding markets, along with developing a high-quality tra fish brand, as well as connecting deeper with consumption channels like trade centres, supermarkets, and restaurants.

"We would like to promote the domestic consumption of tra fish, which is much safer and more hygienic than a lot of food in the country now. We hope that consumers will realise the quality of this food and make it part of their everyday diet," Thien added.

To this end, numerous activities and campaigns have been organised to introduce tra and basa fish to local consumers like organising promotional gastronomy events (such as a tra fish buffet with 99 dishes). A few days ago, Dong Thap People's Committee started a tra and basa fish week in Hanoi (at Big C Thang Long supermarket), and signed contracts to deliver tra fish into collective kitchens and retailer chains. Dong Thap is one of the major tra fish producing provinces with the largest area and output (2,000 hectares of water surface and 530,000 tonnes per year) in the Mekong River Delta.

This province has two co-operatives and 20 businesses exporting tra fish. Processed seafood output in the first nine months was 248,000 tonnes, down 3 per cent on-year, and is estimated to reach 335,029 tonnes for the whole year, increasing by 4.5 per cent against 2019. VIR

Nguyen Huong

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

 
 

Other News

.
Investors find VN ports, logistics attractive
Investors find VN ports, logistics attractive
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

With its annual growth of 12-14 per cent, the logistics sector, especially seaports, is becoming attractive to both domestic and foreign investors,...

VN to set new regulations for overseas investment
VN to set new regulations for overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Individuals will no longer be allowed to invest in real estate abroad if a new draft decree issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment is approved.

Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Viet Nam is continuing its institutional reform commitments made in the historic EVFTA in an aim to boost exports of agricultural products and...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam to post highest GDP growth rate in Asia in 2021: HSBC

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is still regarded by investors as an attractive destination thanks to its stable politics and macro economy, favourable geographical location, and advantages in land and human resources.

Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced coffee chain owners to change their approach. Like small shops on the pavement, they now have to attract different segments of customers.

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project on October 9 shows that little has been done over the last five years.

Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

About 15 out of 30 Japanese firms with overseas production bases say they want to expand and diversify their supply sources in Vietnam, according to a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

Vietnam-UK trade relations will change

Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

In the first eight months of the year, cement companies exported more than 23.5 million tonnes of cement and clinker, an increase of 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

The last quarter’s momentum
The last quarter’s momentum
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

If the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be well put under control as it is now, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be higher than the first three quarters.

Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

There remains plenty of room to accelerate economic growth moving into the fourth quarter of the year, with domestic consumption and investment set to be the key drivers for Vietnam’s growth during the remainder of the year, according to insiders.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

Vietnam to develop livestock sector
Vietnam to develop livestock sector
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to develop the livestock sector for the 2021-2030 period with a view to 2045.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam tourism lacks quality human resources

Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The government on October 1 released a report on legal documents, showing many overlapping, contradictory, inadequate, and impractical regulations.

Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
FEATUREicon  11/10/2020 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and...

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 