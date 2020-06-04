Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 11:14:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Traceability is challenge for Viet Nam's handicraft exports to EU

 
 
05/06/2020    11:04 GMT+7

Experts have said that traceability is a challenge for Vietnam to boost export handicraft products to the EU in the future.

Viet Nam has exported its handicraft products to 163 countries and territories worldwide. — Photo vinanet.vn

When the EU – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement comes into effect, Viet Nam's handicraft products cannot enter the EU market if they do not meet requirements in traceability.

"We have a lot of difficulties in completing procedures to get certificates of origin (C/O) because we do not have enough invoices and documents," Nguyen Thi Luong, Director of Hien Luong Bamboo and Rattan Export Co, Ltd., said to the Nhip cau dau tu magazine (Business Review).

Luong said local businesses face difficulties in implementing traceability for their products because the material supply chain has too many small suppliers and households who have no valid input invoices.

Viet Nam has few suppliers of chemicals and materials with certificates in the supply chain of the handicraft industry.

The suppliers have too many commodities and diversified manufacturing processes so they also face difficulties in the following traceability.

The handicrafts are not essential goods, but demand for these decorative products is increasing in developed countries, according to the Viet Nam Handicraft Export Association (Vietcraft).

"The global market has a huge demand for handicrafts, worth a total of US$100 billion, but Viet Nam accounts for only 2 per cent,” said Le Ba Ngoc, Vietcraft vice-chairman.

 

The traceability issue is challenging the growth of the domestic handicraft industry with about 1.5 million workers and a total export value of about $1.7 billion per year, Ngoc said.

At present, the Government aims to develop the national traceability system, he said. This is a great policy but the system may take 5-7 years to develop. Therefore, the handicraft export enterprises could not take advantage of the EVFTA.

Meanwhile, Vietcraft has encouraged local enterprises to systematise the supply chain from communes. This way forces enterprises to reorganise the material supply system, he said.

Local enterprises need to have enough knowledge about this issue according to the market demand. That would help them boost handicraft exports to other countries, especially to the EU that has strict requirements.

Viet Nam has exported its handicraft products to 163 countries and territories worldwide, including rattan and lacquer products. However, the handicraft export value to the EU market has been low, of which the export value to Germany accounts for 8 per cent of the total and 7 per cent to France. Therefore, Viet Nam has great potential in exporting handicrafts to the European market. — VNS

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

 
 

Other News

.
Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 5
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

High mobility and recovery to boost Vietnam economy 

Charges proposed for gas emitters
Charges proposed for gas emitters
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A plan for collecting an emission-related fee in Vietnam will require the relevant ministries to speed up work.

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

In recent years the life insurance market in Viet Nam has seen an increasing number of claim payouts. Recently Korean life insurance company, Hanwha...

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is compiling a draft decree on lowering the registration fees of locally assembled or manufactured autos by 50% until the end of this year and will consult other ministries before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Vietnamese government intends to meet 80% of its domestic pharmaceutical demand through local drug manufacturers.

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 crisis may prevent Vietnam from its plan to have 1 million businesses by the end of 2020.

Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Farming communities in South East Asia are embracing online selling for the first time during lockdown.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Hanoi to turn Hoa Lac into sci-tech hub

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 