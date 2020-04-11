Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/04/2020 17:39:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission

 
 
12/04/2020    16:32 GMT+7

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

The Prime Minister has permitted to resume rice export with volume of 400,000 tonnes in April. — Photo chinhphu.vn

The export quota set is 400,000 tonnes and will be moved via land, rail, water and air. The quotas came into effect from Saturday after the decision was made the previous day by the PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

At the same day the Government Office sent an express dispatch on the permission and other directions from PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Finance relating rice export in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, drought and saline intrusion.

The Prime Minister accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) submitted on April 6 to export about 800,000 tonnes of rice in April and May. Meanwhile, the national rice reserves would increase from 300,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

This export rice volume is reduced by 40 per cent compared to the volume in April and May 2019. It is also 35.7 per cent and 21.7 per cent lower than the same period in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The PM has also requested the MoIT, the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the relevant agencies to implement the rice export plan in accordance with law.

They must also avoid a shortage of rice.

 

The MoIT must report to the Prime Minister their plans before April 25. The ministry must also build a scenario to regulate the domestic rice market and rice exports in case the COVID-19 pandemic lasts until the end of 2020, according to the PM.

PM Phuc also asked the MoF to manage the rice volume that is permitted to export according the MoIT proposal to ensure transparency.

At the same time, this ministry would coordinate with the relevant agencies to urgently purchase rice for the national food reserves as targeted this year, reported chinhphu.vn. If it is necessary, they are able to increase rice volume for the national reserves.

Meanwhile, the MARD is requested to coordinate with centrally-run provinces and cities to boost agricultural production, ensuring enough supply for the domestic consumption and export. — VNS

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

 
 

Other News

.
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The warnings about bad air quality in Hanoi and HCM City given by forecasting centers in late 2019 could lead to a stronger electric motorbike market.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

EU ministers reached the deal after long talks, pledging support for countries hit hard by coronavirus.

Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has suggested suspending exports of low-grade rice until June 15 to ensure purchase for the national reserves.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

A top economist says western economies can learn from Asia as they face a severe economic downturn.

Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The group will cut production by 10 million barrels a day from May to combat a fall in demand.

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing pressure from interest on bank loans are forcing many shop owners in HCM City into a sell-off.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 