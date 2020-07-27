Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

browser not support iframe.

During the 10-month period, 31 goods earned over 1 billion USD each from exports, accounting for 91.8 percent of the total. Five brought home more than 10 billion USD each, or close to 60 percent.

The US remained the largest importer of Vietnamese goods in ten months, with turnover of 62.3 billion USD, up 24 percent year-on-year. It was followed by China, the EU and ASEAN.

Total imports in October were estimated at 24.5 billion USD, up 1.2 percent month-on-month and 10.1 percent year-on-year. Ten-month imports totalled 210.55 billion USD, up 0.4 percent year-on-year.

As many as 34 types of goods saw import turnover exceeding 1 billion USD, accounting for 89.4 percent of the total./.VNA