Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 15:05:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces

 
 
16/06/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces hinh anh 1

Customers shop at a BigC supermarket in HCM City. 

Some stores have shut up shop, and despite a slump in business caused by social distancing, rental costs are predicted to rise, especially in big cities like Hanoi and HCM City.

Nguyen Hoang Tuan, who has owned a convenience store for many years in HCM City, said that landlords often increase rent each year.

“The initial rent is 50 million VND per month. After 4-5 years, this rent would increase to 100 million VND per month,” he told the Thoi bao kinh doanh (Business Times) newspaper.

“If the tenant is not able to pay they must leave. The landlord would offer the rent at 100 million VND per month for the next tenant. That means the rent never stops increasing.”

Economic expert Nguyen Hoang Dung said retailers need to develop a flexible and sustainable multi-channel retail model to avoid closure.

In addition, they should strengthen co-operation with landlords to find solutions during this difficult period, he said.

Hoang Dieu Trang, Savills Vietnam's Senior Manager on Commercial Leasing, said tenants of shophouses have reduced in Hanoi, especially in the busy business areas, after the social distancing because of “supply chain disruption and restructuring of business activities of the tenants.”

The busy business areas, such as downtown Hanoi, Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, were often known as having a lack of retail space, however, the pandemic has left almost half of tenants unable to pay their rent.

Control of goods at the border gates with China due to the virus has severely affected the supply of goods for business activities in those areas. Many are finding it almost impossible to continue their business, she said.

 

Space is an important factor for retailers to compete with others so they try to pay high rent for the retail space until they could not afford it due to revenue reduction, especially retail chains of brands in the food and beverage industry.

A drop in retail sales and footfall in shopping malls as a result of travel restrictions and tightened safe distancing measures have dampened retailer sentiment and leasing activity.

Trang Bui, head of markets at JLL Vietnam, said retailers must prepare to navigate a period of elevated risks to cash flow and increased operational costs arising from a slump in consumer demand and disruption to supply chains.

Due to the COVID-19, some landlords in shopping malls had reduced rental rates by 10-30 percent in February and March, with top priority for general retail groups like food and beverage and entertainment.

Other landlords have considered reducing rent by 10-50 percent, depending on the performance of each tenant. Particularly, one landlord also offered a rent deferment of 30 percent from March to May to the following months in the year when the situation expectedly improves, Trang said.

Although challenges are likely to prevail at least in the short term, there have been some encouraging signs emerging as Vietnam is on the road to recovery.

Some developers are also supporting their retail tenants by providing online ordering and delivery services at their end, taking away the burden of operational costs incurred with using the services.

The ‘new’ operating environment will require landlords and retailers to proactively adjust strategies to meet potential changes in consumer patterns and business practices, including leveraging technologies to enable cashless transactions and online deliveries./.VNS

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

Propzy receives $25 million investment
Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Developing IZs is seen as a profitable business at this time as many foreign investors are leaving China and heading for Vietnam.

Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has puts high hopes on EVFTA, but the COVID-19 pandemic may make the path to realize its benefits a bumpy one.

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 