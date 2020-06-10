Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 14:53:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit

 
 
10/06/2020    14:49 GMT+7

While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.

Transfer pricing among foreign-invested firms operating in Vietnam is increasing at an alarming rate, evidenced by the fact that while foreign-invested companies report losses, the majority of their Vietnamese peers in the same fields are generating profits, especially in garment and footwear, according to Doan Xuan Tien, deputy State Auditor General.

 Deputy State Auditor General Doan Xuan Tien says transfer pricing among FDI firms operating in Vietnam is increasing at an alarming rate. Photo: VGP. 

So far, nearly 50% of foreign direct investment (FDI) firms in Vietnam said they are operating at a loss, said Tien at a conference on June 9, for which he attributed transfer pricing, among other reasons, to this issue, the governmental portal reported.

The issue causes losses of up to hundreds of millions of US dollars to the state budget, Tien stressed, adding FDI firms make up 20% of GDP, 25% of total social investment, 40% of industrial production value, and 50% of external trade.

Many investors are looking for ways to transfer obsolete machines and equipment to recipient countries, including Vietnam, Tien added.

The consequence is that it is very difficult to evaluate the real value of these machines. This practice implies environmental pollution, low product quality and high costs, he stated.

Tien attributed the growing trend of transfer pricing to Vietnam’s shortcomings in managing FDI projects, including a lack of consistency between the target and action to attract FDI; the country’s incentive policies to attract FDI do not base on competitive advantages of each province and city; ambiguity in administrative process to apply for such policies; among others.

Notably, in Ho Chi Minh City, nearly 60% out of 3,500 FDI firms have been reporting losses for many years, and in Binh Duong province, the rate is 50% in the 2006 – 2011 period.

Tien, however, noted while FDI firms continue to suffer losses, they keep expanding operations here.

 

Tien pointed to an example of Coca-Cola, saying since its first presence in Vietnam in 1992, the US firm has reported an accumulated loss of VND3.76 trillion (US$162.93 million) by December 2012, exceeding its original investment capital. In fact, Coca-Cola’s production capacity has been growing at an average pace of 20% annually.

Another case is Metro Vietnam, which has increased its registered capital to US$301 million after 12 years operating in the country. However, the firm reported accumulated losses of VND1.65 trillion (US$71.5 million), and a profit of VND173 billion (US$7.5 million) in 2010. Nevertheless, Metro Vietnam has expanded nationwide with 19 retail supermarkets.

Nguyen Mai, chairman of the Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), commented outdated machines and technologies used by FDI firms are causing overuse of energy and severe level of pollution.

Deputy State Auditor General Tien suggested it is essential for State Audit of Vietnam to enhance efficiency during the auditing process, while there should be more clarity in legal framework regarding the audit.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa from the National Economics University suggested government agencies could disclose the audit results related to cases of transfer pricing, as a warning to those violating transfer pricing regulations.

Hoa referred to UK experience in dealing with Starbuck’s act of transfer pricing for 13 years. The publication of the audit results led to a widespread boycott by UK customers towards Starbuck and this business eventually had to repay the tax arrears of between US$6.3 and US$7.6 million in 2012. Hanoitimes

Hai Yen

Transfer pricing focus in store for overseas-invested groups

Transfer pricing focus in store for overseas-invested groups

The extent of economic restraints caused by COVID-19 now cannot be known, but the Vietnamese economy will not grow as was estimated until recently.

Aligning transfer pricing with international norms

Aligning transfer pricing with international norms

The growth of FIEs in Vietnam has recently raised increasingly complicated tax concerns. These problems arise primarily from the practical issues of determining the transaction price between FIEs and their related parties.

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

New traders flock to local stock market
New traders flock to local stock market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The steep decline of the local stock market as the coronavirus ravaged economies lured many new punters to the market.

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The debts incurred by enterprises in the aviation industry, due in 2020, if not payable, will have a big impact on public debt.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Greg Glassman acknowledged having caused a "rift" after joking about the dead Minneapolis man.

Property firms return to market after COVID-19
Property firms return to market after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

An event took place in Hanoi on June 9 to help promote the domestic consumption of tra fish products, a major foreign currency earner that has been hit hard by impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

PM okays new industrial park project in Binh Phuoc

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

E-commerce top players shrink to three
E-commerce top players shrink to three
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 