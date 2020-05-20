Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/05/2020 02:15:02 (GMT +7)
Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT

 
 
20/05/2020    16:48 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

As of May 11, Viet Nam had 92 solar power projects in commercial operation. — Photo baodautu.vn

The MoIT was responding after concerns were raised that many solar power projects initially assigned to Vietnamese investors were being transferred to foreign investors.

Hoang Tien Dung, director of the MoIT’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, said: “The existing regulations allow the transfer of projects to eligible foreign investors. Transferring projects and changing shareholders need the approval of the Ministry of Planning and Investment or the Department of Planning and Investment depending on project scale."

As of May 11, according to the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Viet Nam had 92 solar power projects and 10 wind power projects with a total capacity of nearly 6,000 MW in commercial operation.

A number of them have been transferred partially or wholly to foreign investors by establishing joint ventures or share sales, including investors from Thailand, the Philippines, China, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Coal and gas power projects are invested under the business-operation-transfer (BOT) model with a Government guarantee during the projects' construction. However, at present, solar and wind power projects do not have Government guarantees.

"In the current context, domestic and foreign private investors developing power projects without a Government guarantee is a positive point attracting investment to the electricity industry," the MoIT representative said.

In addition, foreign investors often had more experience and ability in investing and managing plants. Foreign investors' participation in power projects would increase investment efficiency and bring more benefits to investors and society.

Decision 11/2017/QD-TTg and Decision 13/2020/QD-TTg on incentives for solar power development were aimed at those goals. Foreign investors are allowed to put investment into solar power projects according to regulations specified in these decisions as well as the laws on investment in general and foreign investment in Viet Nam in particular.

 

Feed-in tariffs (FIT) for solar power in Viet Nam were considered too high, so Dung said that domestic and foreign investors should only focus on projects that had investment efficiency and benefits.

“The FIT for solar power projects are attractive but not high enough,” said Dung, adding that the FIT in the past 10 years had fallen quickly due to the development of science and technology from 9.35 US cents per kWh in 2017 to 7.09 cents in 2019 for solar power projects on land.

According to the MoIT, the cost of developing renewable energy used to be higher than for traditional power. Viet Nam had applied the FIT mechanism to promote the development of renewable energy. This mechanism was an effective tool to promote the rapid development of renewable energy around the world, especially for new markets like Viet Nam.

The development of renewable energy had ensured enough power to supply the economy, reducing costly oil-fired power and greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the FIT mechanism also had some limitations. The mechanism had attracted investment in solar power projects focusing on areas with potential. That had led to grid overload in those areas and increased competition for land.

When Viet Nam's renewable energy market developed and there were more changes to renewable energy technologies, Viet Nam needed to change the FIT mechanism to solve these limitations, Dung said. — VNS

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

The Decision 13/2020 on the development of solar power in Vietnam was released by the government on April 6, 2020.

 
 

.
10 giờ trước 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

9 giờ trước 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

10 giờ trước 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

11 giờ trước 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

11 giờ trước 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

12 giờ trước 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

12 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

12 giờ trước 

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

11 giờ trước 

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

13 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

15 giờ trước 

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

17 giờ trước 

Banks aid 318,000 COVID-19 affected borrowers

19/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to $600 per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-25 recently approved by Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung.

13 giờ trước 

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

15 giờ trước 

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

19/05/2020 

Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.

19/05/2020 

Local stocks are expected to keep rising this week but their growth would be slower as goods news dries up.

19/05/2020 

The government of Vietnam is moving ahead with a plan to put mobile money into use to reduce social contact and cash circulation.

19/05/2020 

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

19/05/2020 

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people’s domestic consumption.

