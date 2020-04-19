Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:06:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert

 
 
20/04/2020    00:48 GMT+7

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam. Photo haiquanonline.com.vn

What do you think about the Government’s policies to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Not only the Government’s support packages but also its directions are important and urgent to help enterprises overcome difficulties in business and production at this time. Support packages in terms of interest rates, credit, taxes, fees and social insurance are all very reasonable and fit the current situation, economic context and enterprises’ conditions when COVID-19 has brought us difficulties.

I particularly appreciate the solutions relating to taxes and fees. The reduction of taxes/fees and a tax break or tax postponement helps reduce the pressure of cost, law compliance and finance for enterprises so they can concentrate their resources on surviving and developing during this COVID-19 crisis.

There are enterprises complaining that they find it difficult to access the Government’s supports or that the support is not effective. What do you think about this?

In my opinion, until now, there is not enough evidence to say that enterprises are facing difficulties accessing the Government’s support. First of all, such support policies are very new, and some of them are even unprecedented, so it takes time to be translated into reality. Secondly, it should be mentioned that some enterprises always complain. So, it’s too soon to confirm how difficult it is for enterprises to access support packages. More time is needed for enterprises to learn about and understand the support, so we can assess their effectiveness.

What should State management agencies do to help enterprises understand and make use of the support packages?

 

For any support policies, State management agencies should have guidance and commitments to help enterprises understand how they will be supported and where to go to get the support.

This means transparency and fairness are necessary. State agencies must provide enterprises with needed information and create favourable conditions for enterprises to access the information. Administrative procedures must be processed quickly so enterprises can get supported fast.

Because the support policies are new, it’s likely that implementing the policies will require time and caution. During this tough time, all parties need to try their best to help enterprises overcome difficulties, which will help revive the national economy.

What should enterprises do to make use of the policies?

Of course, during this time when enterprises face difficulties, they must be more active to learn new policies and seek help from functional agencies, for example, credit, insurance or tax institutions to get consultation and support. Then, enterprises must strictly meet requirements, ensure transparency and co-operate with agencies so the support packages can be implemented effectively. VNS/Haiquan

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

State needs to activate support package for businesses

State needs to activate support package for businesses

Local enterprises have urged the Government to soon activate support policies to help them overcome difficulties in production and business due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Capital city-based businesses on Thursday asked for specific tax policies from local authorities as they struggle with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 