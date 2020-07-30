Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today

Taxis are seen at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC. The number plates of taxis have to be changed from white to yellow between today, August 1 and December 31, 2021 – PHOTO: ANH QUAN

Under Circular 58 on the issuance and revocation of vehicle registration, which was issued by the Ministry of Public Security on June 16 and takes effect from today, the change in the number plate color from white to yellow will be executed until late 2021.

Vehicles that have newly registered for transport services will be granted yellow number plates with black letters and numbers, while those that registered prior to August 1 have to change their number plates from white to yellow by December 31, 2021, in line with the circular.

Statistics released by the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security indicated that the move would force some 1.6-1.7 million tech-based ride-hailing cars, trucks, passenger coaches and taxis in Vietnam to change their white number plates to yellow ones.

The application for the change in number plates comprises an available registration form, a vehicle registration certificate, an ID card or a residence book of vehicle owners, Thanh Nien Online reported.

The fee charged for the change and a new number plate is VND150,000 per car and VND100,000 per trailer or semi-trailer.

Owners of vehicles can submit their application for the change to traffic police offices, and road and railway traffic police offices, in line with the circular.

The circular also stipulates that cars should have two number plates of the same size with a height and length of 165 millimeters and 330 millimeters, respectively. SGT