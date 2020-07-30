Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today

02/08/2020    08:11 GMT+7

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

Taxis are seen at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC. The number plates of taxis have to be changed from white to yellow between today, August 1 and December 31, 2021 – PHOTO: ANH QUAN

Under Circular 58 on the issuance and revocation of vehicle registration, which was issued by the Ministry of Public Security on June 16 and takes effect from today, the change in the number plate color from white to yellow will be executed until late 2021.

Vehicles that have newly registered for transport services will be granted yellow number plates with black letters and numbers, while those that registered prior to August 1 have to change their number plates from white to yellow by December 31, 2021, in line with the circular.

Statistics released by the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security indicated that the move would force some 1.6-1.7 million tech-based ride-hailing cars, trucks, passenger coaches and taxis in Vietnam to change their white number plates to yellow ones.

The application for the change in number plates comprises an available registration form, a vehicle registration certificate, an ID card or a residence book of vehicle owners, Thanh Nien Online reported.

The fee charged for the change and a new number plate is VND150,000 per car and VND100,000 per trailer or semi-trailer.

Owners of vehicles can submit their application for the change to traffic police offices, and road and railway traffic police offices, in line with the circular.

The circular also stipulates that cars should have two number plates of the same size with a height and length of 165 millimeters and 330 millimeters, respectively. SGT

 
Other News

.
Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

Border trade rules to be tightened
Border trade rules to be tightened
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Nearly all businesses are experiencing hardships because of Covid-19. However, this hasn't happened with startups in the HR industry. They are still receiving millions of dollars worth of funding.

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

Businesses endeavour to retain employees
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

M&amp;A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
M&A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Analysts believe that new records in the number and value of M&A deals will be set in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

Vietnam preparing international labour resources
Vietnam preparing international labour resources
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Taking full advantage of opportunities from CPTPP

Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Japanese businesses in Vietnam say the country is a safe and successful destination for investors.

